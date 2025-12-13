Utah names defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as program's new head coach

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than two decades, Utah football will have a new coach calling the shots.

And the university didn't have to go too far to get their guy.

On Saturday, the university named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the program's next head coach — the 24th overall — after Kyle Whittingham announced Friday his decision to "step down" as head coach.

"Morgan Scalley has proven over the course of his outstanding coaching and playing career at the University of Utah that he is uniquely equipped to take over as the program's next leader," Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "He not only has great knowledge and perspective of what makes Utah football special, but his passion and love for the University of Utah position him to carry the mantle of leadership forward and continue the program's legacy of success."

Scalley was named the head coach in-waiting before the 2024 season after being considered the obvious successor to maintain the consistency and culture Whittingham developed, while providing a new spin to the game.

In his 10-year span as the school's defensive coordinator, Scalley developed his own culture on the defensive side of the ball know as RSNB — Relentless, Smart, Nasty, Ballhawks — where his defenses continued to rank near the top of the country each season.

"Being a part of the Utah football program was a childhood dream of mine that has turned into an incredible 25-year journey that I am blessed to say is continuing," Scalley said. "This all would never have been possible without the support and sacrifice of my amazing wife, Liz, and my remarkable 3 children.

"I have been mentored by some of the best men and coaches I could have ever asked for along the way and learned infinitely more than just X's and O's from them. I have also had the privilege of learning from and growing together with the amazing young men that have come through this program."

Over the years, Whittingham brought Scalley in on several decisions, like hiring offensive coordinator Jason Beck, to help with the eventual transition that was expected to happen when he left the program.

"I can tell you right now that coach Scalley will be involved in decisions going forward, because it's only right that he does that, because he's the coach in waiting," Whittingham said in 2024. "And when that time comes, we need to make sure that he's had input on big decisions, and so it'll be a team effort in that respect going forward, as far as hiring and recruiting and that type of thing."

Whittingham previously said Scalley was the right fit because of his "outstanding coaching abilities, but also because of his selfless dedication to the program as well as to the Utah athletics family.

"The culture and tradition within Utah football is a point of pride for our staff, and when the time comes for a transition in the leadership of our program, we know that Morgan will carry on those traditions the Utah football way."

Scalley is the true definition of a "Utah man," having played under Whittingham as a defensive back from 2001-04 and then joining the program as a graduate assistant in 2007 before moving over the coach safeties in 2008, a season Utah went undefeated and beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

In 2016, Scalley was promoted to defensive coordinator, where he has served to the current day. Though recruited by several schools around the country over the year — ones that would increase his salary or make him a head coach — Scalley remained committed to his alma mater.

"My coaching journey began when Kyle Whittingham decided to take a chance on me in 2008," Scalley said. "I am forever indebted to him for believing in me and giving me opportunity after opportunity to grow in this profession. He has mentored me, inspired me, and given me a vision for the future of the Utah football Program, and I am ready and excited to see it through."

Though Scalley has been named the program's next head coach, he won't assume the duties until after the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31 (1:30 p.m. MST, ESPN). That game will be Whittingham's last of his 21-year tenure as head coach.