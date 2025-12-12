'It's going to be pretty exciting': Red Rocks provide glimpse into upcoming season

SALT LAKE CITY — As if anyone needed a reminder, the Red Rocks are pretty good at gymnastics.

That point was made especially clear Friday night in the annual Red Rocks Preview at the Huntsman Center, where several thousand fans watched in excitement of a new team. While the night didn't resemble a traditional meet, in which an opposing team shares the floor and judges rate the various events, the Red Rocks were no less impressive.

Scores weren't needed to highlight (or validate) the talent Red Rocks coach Carly Dockendorf has on her roster for the upcoming season.

"I mean, I think if tonight's any indication of what's to come this season, it's going to be pretty exciting," Dockendorf said. "These girls have been working very hard all summer long, not just this fall. And we've made some small adjustments in our training and even just our overall approach with our culture. I think it's starting to show up."

"Having a day like this just in preview is insane," sophomore Avery Neff said. "I think we were all super confident enough that we know that when we get to the first meet, like there's still a lot more to give and that we're just going to be 10 times more confident."

Neff highlighted the night with her all-around stellar performances a year removed from a serious injury that hampered (but didn't slow down) her freshman season. It was obviously to all in attendance that a 100% Neff, who is a captain this season, is different.

In all four events, Neff showed an even higher level to what was a standout freshman year.

"I think last year we never really got to see Avery at 100%. ... When she came back, she came back to whatever that 100% was of last year. But like that was not 100% of Avery Neff, and now we're just starting to get a taste of it.

"I also think that her being a captain this year has also helped being in that leadership position, not just for herself, but also for the team, as well. I mean, she's just getting started."

Beyond Neff, Dockendorf will have an arsenal of talent at her disposal in all four events, with several gymnasts capable of cracking the six-team lineup on any given meet, including a handful of gymnasts who were injured last year.

Part of that, Dockendorf said, is the decision to not have a true lineup available to know where they stand next to their fellow gymnasts.

"Nobody knows exactly where they stand, and I really like that, because it keeps it competitive in the gym," Dockendorf said. "No one gets complacent. No one also gives up. It's pretty easy to be like, No. 8, No. 9, and be like, 'Oh, I guess I'm not gonna get to do that event.' I think that competitiveness really has pushed all of them to be a little bit better."