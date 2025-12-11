New jobs and new neighbors: Sugar City preps for change

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SUGAR CITY, Idaho — Long seen as a sleepy bedroom community for university staff and Department of Energy workers, Sugar City is on the verge of transformation. New businesses, industrial sites and a level of growth the town has never experienced are beginning to take shape.

The first wave of development is expected to appear near U.S. Highway 20 and State Highway 33, in the area known as Fort Henry Junction.

Several key properties around the interchange have either been sold or gone under contract in recent months. Sugar City Planning and Zoning administrator Kurt Hibbert said the area is positioned to become a commercial and residential hub for the entire upper valley.

The first additions include a large travel plaza and two manufacturing businesses, which are expected to bring new jobs.

"Developers want to start moving dirt this spring," Hibbert said. "The property has closed. They're doing their pre-development meetings now, and their applications will be coming in."

Sugar City has spent recent years reevaluating its approach to growth, focusing on smart-growth principles — having mixed housing and livable neighborhoods, and ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with expansion. Hibbert said a diversity of development types is essential for long-term stability.

"For a long time, this area was big houses on big lots, and that meant our kids couldn't afford to come back," he said. "We want communities where millionaires can live with janitors. Everybody should have a place to thrive."

Planning and Zoning Chairman Spence Haacke said the city's approach to growth is rooted in long-term preparation rather than prediction.

"We're planning for growth because it's the ethical and right thing to do," Haacke said. "Will it happen exactly as we picture? I don't know, but we want to be prepared."

One of the biggest challenges, he said, is protecting landowner autonomy while ensuring the community can grow responsibly.

"People need the ability to do what they feel is best with their land," Haacke said. "If they want farmland, great. If they want development, great. Our job is to make sure the city can handle either."

To help manage expansion, Sugar City is forming an urban renewal agency, which will allow the city to use tax-increment financing to build roads, water lines, sewer extensions and other public infrastructure.

Sugar City's advantages for prospective businesses — whether retail, restaurants, or companies bringing in new jobs — include a lean city government, no impact fees, and a clean water supply.

"We just ask, 'What's your timetable?' because we're not here to hold people up," Hibbert said.

Growth is also reshaping the city's footprint. Large portions of the unincorporated Salem area have been added to Sugar City's impact zone, and Hibbert said it's realistic to expect the two communities to merge someday.

"They're anticipating this city will grow and include all of Salem," he said. "Eventually, we could have one larger, stronger city in northern Madison County."

Haacke said the expanded impact area has already strengthened the city's ability to shape development in ways that fit the community.

"The county allowing us to plan outside our city limits was huge," he said. "A big company can't just come in, buy land, and put whatever they want on it. It has to fit our zoning."

He added that the key is making sure new projects align well with the city's long-term vision.

"If a company wants to invest in our community, it has to fit the parameters we've planned for — and these do," Haacke said. "The traffic flows the right way, and it benefits the community in the ways we intended."

Some residents have pushed back against the pace of growth, but Hibbert said development has always been part of Sugar City's identity.

"This whole town was an economic development project," he said, referring to Sugar City's origins in sugar beet processing. "Development begets development, and that's what keeps a town alive."

In addition to the travel plaza and manufacturing projects, the city hopes to attract restaurants and local entrepreneurs.

"There's a lot happening, and it's all going to come fast," Hibbert said.