Community fulfills Cybertruck birthday wish for local teen with special needs

REXBURG, Idaho — Community members came together to surprise a local boy with autism and intellectual disabilities, who was celebrating his 13th birthday this week.

Jaleen Gunderson, of Madison County, said her son Tanner Gunderson's birthday was on Tuesday. She said that ever since he was little, he had been into "sportsy-looking cars," but when the Cybertrucks came out, they immediately caught his eye. Jaleen mentioned that anytime he sees a Cybertruck, he points it out to her in excitement.

"We were down at our fire pit a couple weeks ago, and he heard a car drive by, and out of the blue, he's like, 'That's a Cybertruck!'" Jaleen recalled. "He is completely obsessed. He loves them."

Tanner asked Jaleen for a Cybertruck for his birthday this year. Jaleen thought maybe she could get him a Cybertruck toy or reach out to someone who has a Cybertruck and see if they could give him a ride.

On Monday night, Jaleen made a post in a Rexburg Facebook group asking if anyone has a Cybertruck that could take Tanner for a ride on his big day.

"It just blew up from there," Jaleen said about her Facebook post.

It didn't take long before Jaleen had somebody lined up to take her son on a ride. But other community members also wanted to help make Tanner's day an unforgettable one.

People began commenting they'd be there with their Cybertruck too, and others were tagging local Cybertruck owners on the post to see if they could meet up at the Broulim's in Rexburg to surprise Tanner.

"I was just expecting one or two and we turned the corner to surprise him and there's five Cybertrucks in the Broulim's parking lot," Jaleen said. "(Tanner was) speechless."

The owners of the Cybertrucks performed a light show with their vehicles for Tanner to watch. He went for a drive in one of them, and one owner gave him a remote control car as a gift. Broulim's even brought out cookies to celebrate.

"I was blown out of the water. It was amazing. … For people to do this just to a complete stranger they don't know — and on top of that, he's special needs — it's like a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Jaleen said. "People need to remember that kids with special needs and autism have dreams too and wishes, and that things like this will change their lives forever."

Tanner expressed his gratitude for those who made his birthday wish come true.

"(On Wednesday morning) when I was putting his shoes and socks on, he looked down at me and was like, 'Mom, I love you. Thank you for getting me a Cybertruck,' Jaleen said. "It was the sweetest, kindest thing. He was very thankful."