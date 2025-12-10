House backs massive defense policy bill; Senate next

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a massive defense policy bill on Wednesday authorizing a record $901 billion ​in annual military spending, paving the way for the must-pass measure to become law for a 65th straight year.

The tally was 312-112 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, sending ⁠it for consideration by the Senate, which is expected to pass it next week.

The $901 billion in defense spending is $8 billion more than President ‌Donald Trump's request earlier this year.

Theact also provides $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine in each ⁠of the next two years and includes other measures reinforcing the U.S. commitment to Europe's defense, reflecting most ‌lawmakers' continuing strong support for ‍Kyiv as it fights Russian invaders.

The sweeping 3,086-page bill unveiled on Sunday includes measures to make ⁠life better for the troops, including a 4% pay raise and ⁠improvements in base housing. But it does not include insurance coverage for military families to get fertility treatments, including embryo transfers for in vitro fertilization, something opposed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, a social conservative.

The legislation is a compromise between versions of theact passed earlier this year by the Senate and House, both controlled by Trump's Republicans. Members of both parties urged lawmakers to support it even if they objected to individual provisions.

"I do support this bill. ‍This does not mean that I do not have concerns. I do," said Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, in a speech before the vote.

Spending levels

Trump in May asked Congress for a national defense budget of $892.6 billion for fiscal year 2026, flat compared with 2025. The House bill set spending at that level, but the Senate had authorized $925 billion.

Theact authorizes Pentagon programs but does not fund them. Congress must separately pass funding in a spending bill for the ‌fiscal year ending in September 2026.

In addition to the typicalact provisions on defense acquisitions and competition with rivals like China and Russia, this year's ‌bill focuses on cutting programs reviled by Trump, such as diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Theact is one of a few major pieces of legislation to make it through Congress every year and lawmakers take pride in having passed it annually since 1961.

This year's process was a bit rockier than usual.

The rule paving the way for the House vote passed ⁠earlier on Wednesday by only 215-211 after a long delay in which a few ⁠Republicans changed their votes from "no" to "yes."

Trump ‌has said he will sign theact into law once it reaches the White House.