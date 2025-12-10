Taylorsville man charged with carjacking in federal court now facing similar state charges

MIDVALE — A Taylorsville man scheduled to go on trial in federal court next year for a carjacking in Midvale in 2024 is now facing state charges for the same incident.

Maxwell Brandon Archibald, 27, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; being a restricted person in possession of a weapon and failing stop for police, third-degree felonies; plus reckless endangerment and running from police, class A misdemeanors.

On Aug. 14, 2024, Unified police responded to reports of a carjacking and shots fired at a Maverik, 7360 S. Union Park Ave. Officers arrived to find a man shot in the arm.

The victim told police that he and Archibald were inside the same car with a woman in the driver's seat when Archibald became upset that he wasn't driving and a fight ensued, according to charging documents.

"Archibald became increasingly upset and a physical altercation inside the car commenced," the charges state. "Archibald pulled out a gun, racked the slide back on the gun," and then allegedly pointed his gun at the victim. The man was able to push the gun away as he fired, "causing Archibald to miss."

But Archibald fired a second shot, hitting the man in the arm, the charges state.

Archibald then allegedly got into the driver's seat and sped away. The woman called Archibald after he drove off and told him to return her car. Archibald responded that "if she wanted her vehicle back, she would have to report it as stolen to the police," according to the charges.

Police soon located the stolen car, and a chase was initiated.

"Archibald was observed traveling at a high rate of speed between 70 to 80 mph in 35 mph zone through city streets and drove into oncoming traffic multiple times," the charges say. Police were able to stop the car by spiking its tires. But Archibald got out and ran and jumped over a fence into a residential backyard.

"Officers located Archibald under a car in the detached garage of the residence," court documents state.

A gun that was thrown out of the car as he was driving was also recovered. Archibald is scheduled to go on trial in federal court on March 24 for carjacking.