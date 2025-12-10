Family of slain Saratoga Springs mother and son insists they're cooperating

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The family of a Saratoga Springs mother and her young son, both fatally shot in March, wants the public to know they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Earlier this month, several search warrants that were served in June during the early stages of the investigation were unsealed in 4th District Court. The warrants outlined the evidence collected to that point, but also mentioned some of the hurdles detectives were facing in interviewing family members.

On Wednesday, the family of Jessica Orton Lyman, 44, and her 8-year-old son, Eli Painter, along with Saratoga Springs police, jointly released statements assuring that they have been cooperating.

"The release of search warrants requested in the early days of the investigation has provided an outdated narrative regarding the cooperation of the Lyman family in the investigation," police said. "We want to make clear that the Lyman family has been cooperative with our investigation in recent months. We appreciate their willingness to engage with investigators by providing access to relevant information, such as family dynamics and involvement with possible people outside of the home who have provided additional lines of investigation. In addition to assisting in areas where their help has been appropriate and necessary, this has provided some clarification regarding aspects of the incident."

The Lyman family added, "The situation has been devastating for our family. The Lyman family is firmly committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions, while also protecting the rights and privacy of our family members throughout the ongoing police investigation."

The police department also "extends our deepest gratitude to the Orton, Lyman, and Painter families. Their patience, dignity and resilience as we navigate the investigative process have not gone unnoticed."

On March 28, Saratoga Springs police were called to Lyman's townhome, 1244 N. Willowbrook Lane, after her 17-year-old daughter arrived home and found her mother and 8-year-old brother lying on the floor in her mother's bedroom.

Eli, who was shot twice in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lyman was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and she died a couple of days later. Police also found Lyman's 15-year-old son in the house. He said he had been sleeping and did not hear anything, according to police.

The search warrants served in June noted that after speaking to the teen boy that day, he had since become "unwilling to speak with the investigators." Likewise, the warrants stated that the children's father "will no longer allow (his daughter) to be interviewed by detectives without a lawyer being present," and their father had also not turned over the requested surveillance video.

A Saratoga Springs spokeswoman on Wednesday said all three families affected have been cooperating with police since June and police have talked to family members.

Police, however, who have remained tight-lipped about the investigation since the beginning, would not say which family members they've interviewed since June, whether they have any suspects in the case, or when the investigation might be completed.

"Anyone who believes they may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department. 801-766-6503," the city said.