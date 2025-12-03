62-year-old man crossing Salt Lake street killed in hit-and-run

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025

 
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after a car hit him while he was crossing Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after a car hit him while he was crossing Redwood Road.

Salt Lake police officers responded to Redwood Road and North Temple just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a pedestrian getting hit by a car. When they arrived, they found a 62-year-old man who had been hit while crossing Redwood Road, Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff said.

The man died at the scene and his identity has not been released.

The driver who hit him fled the scene, Ruff said. As of Wednesday morning, police had no information to release about the driver.

Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

