Day after signing 1st 5-star recruit, Utah football flips state's No. 1 player

SALT LAKE CITY — Flipping season commenced this week.

A day after signing the first-ever five-star recruit in program history, Utah football added to its 2026 recruiting class Thursday after the No. 1-rated player in the state of Utah, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, flipped his commitment from Tennessee to Utah last minute.

Fremont High two-way player Salesi Moa initially committed to Tennessee on July 31, citing a desire to play in the SEC, but held off on signing with the program on the NCAA's early signing day period that began Wednesday.

All along, Utah had kept a strong communication open with the state's top player and managed to flip the legacy recruit last minute, with reports of his desired change surfacing Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound son of former Utah tight end Ben Moa has plans to play at both wide receiver and defensive back, which has been utilized more at Utah over the last couple of years and was highlighted under offensive coordinator Jason Beck's offense.

In the end, Moa said "Utah is where I can build a legacy," he said in a statement to 247Sports.

"I want to be legendary, and I want my name cemented in the history of Utah football," he said. "This is my home, and this is where I'm writing my story. ... My dad went to Utah and I've always been able to picture myself there. The coaches have always reached out to me and showed me how much of a priority I've been for them."

Moa's commitment gives Utah its two highest-ever signed recruits — both this cycle — with the two-way star joining Fruitland High (Idaho) offensive tackle Kelvin Obot, who ranks No. 3 nationally in Rivals | On3 rankings.

Moa becomes the 16th player to sign with Utah as part of the 2026 recruiting class that is expected to add at least one other player — another flip from Michigan State in defensive lineman Fameitau Siale.

