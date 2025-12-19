Patrick Kinahan: Selfless act enhances Kyle Whittingham's legacy at Utah

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The winningest coach in the history of Utah football is bowing out in a selfless act that avoids a potentially messy situation.

Instead of returning for a 22nd season as head coach, which Kyle Whittingham had a contract to do, his decision to step away allows defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley to take over. Whittingham has stopped short of saying he wanted another year at Utah but may coach elsewhere.

Five years ago, Whittingham signed a contract through the 2027 season. Last December, after announcing he would return for his 21st season, he signed an amendment to his contract worth $3.45 million annually for a two-year term as special assistant. His contract for the 2025 season was worth $6.9 million plus incentives.

Dignity intact, at age 66, he leaves as the consummate team player. And for that, the Utah administration, along with the fans, need to be grateful.

"The program is in a good place right now," Whittingham said during media availability after Thursday's practice in preparation for Utah's game against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve.

"As I've said many times after last season, it just didn't sit right with anybody, particularly me. (I) came back and fortunately we were able to get the ship righted and everything is on track."

The ultimate competitor, Whittingham could not walk away after Utah stumbled through an injury-plagued 5-7 season last year. As his teams usually did during the last two decades, the Utes responded by going 10-2, with the only losses coming to Big 12 champion Texas Tech and runner-up BYU.

The task of continuing the upward trend now belongs to Scalley, who has been designated as the coach-in-waiting for multiple years. The former star safety has been a hot commodity in recent years and could have had the opportunity to coach in the more prestigious Big Ten at Penn State if coach Kalani Sitake had not decided to stay at BYU.

By stepping aside now, Whittingham allows for a smooth transition that sometimes does not occur when a program's best coach leaves. Scalley already had a role in hiring the three new coaches on offense last offseason.

For those doubting this storyline, consider the language Whittingham has consistently used since the announcement last Friday. Notice he has never uttered the word "retire" in the initial press conference nor during his six-minute media session.

Coaching remains in his blood, he said, noting the passion may never leave him. Football is all he's known, dating back to his playing days as a youth and then on to BYU, where he starred as a linebacker.

"Who knows?" Whittingham said when asked about the future.

"If my phone rings I answer it. If I like who's calling, then we'll see. That's pretty much the process."

The Las Vegas Bowl will mark the end of Whittingham's tenure in the program that began in 1994. He served as a defensive assistant before becoming the coordinator and then the head coach in 2004.

The Utes finished with a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons, including 10 consecutive years beginning in 2014. His accomplishments include two Pac-12 championships and an undefeated season in 2008 that culminated in a Sugar Bowl win over Alabama.

"I'm at peace," Whittingham said, "and I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome and people just saying hey, 'When's this guy ever going to leave.' That was not my intention ever. I'm sure to some people, I did do that. But to me, the timing is right."