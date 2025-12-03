Utah signs first-ever 5-star recruit as team adds 14 as part of 2026 recruiting class

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — On July 1, Utah football got a welcomed surprise.

Five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot announced his commitment to Utah following a busy recruiting cycle — including official visits to Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Oregon. The Fruitland, Idaho, native had found his new home.

A little more than five months later, Obot put pen to paper and moved his commitment to an official signing with Utah, becoming the first-ever five star recruit signed by Utah.

With Utah star offensive tackle Spencer Fano expected to pursue the NFL as a potential first-round pick, Obot becomes an instant replacement on an offensive line that will undergo significant change. Obot is rated as the No. 3 overall player in the nation by Rivals | On3 and is rated 27th overall in 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Obot is the highest-rated player ever from the state of Idaho after being coached up by former Utah great Jordan Gross.

The five-star offensive tackle highlights a smaller 2026 recruiting class, but one that filled several needs for the Utes following a 10-2 bounce-back season after a losing campaign in 2024.

In all, Utah signed 14 incoming freshmen on Wednesday as part of the NCAA's early signing day period that goes through Friday. That number may grow in the coming days, as several other recruits with interest from Utah have yet to officially sign.

In addition to Obot, Utah signed four-star offensive tackle Mataalii Benjamin from Lehi, in addition to three-star offensive linemen Moses Sparks Jr. and Rowdy Pearce. Sparks joins Utah as the No. 1-rated player from New Mexico, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Utah also picked up the No. 2-rated player from the state of Oregon in running back LaMarcus Bell, who shut down his recruitment last month despite a late push from hometown school Oregon. The Utes also got two quarterbacks to sign, including three-star talents Kane Archer (Arkansas) and Michael Johnson (Georgia).

On the defensive side of the ball, Utah signed two defensive ends, two linebackers and three defensive backs, including Orem High's Aisa Galea'i, who topped off his high school career with a 60-yard touchdown, a 78-yard pick-six score and a 96-yard kickoff return in the 5A championship game.

A full list of Utah's signing class can be seen below, or click here.