Tracking Utah football's personnel changes as 2026 roster takes shape

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — With the Las Vegas Bowl still on the horizon, Utah football is squarely focused on its final game of the season.

But roster management sleeps for no one.

Once the regular season ended, Utah football — like every program across the country — turned its efforts to retention of current players, while looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class and an upcoming NCAA transfer portal period.

Unlike in years past where there was a winter and spring transfer portal period, giving athletes two windows to pursue a new opportunity, the NCAA has consolidated that period to a singular window from Jan. 2-16.

Athletes may declare their intent to enter the portal before then, but the official window doesn't open until January. That means colleges around the country can't start adding players for the 2026 season until that window opens, though many programs will likely have an early idea of who they're attracting before then.

Already, Utah has several players who have declared their intent to enter the portal. As such, below you'll see an updated tracker of who intends to leave the program, who will be added through the portal (when that window opens), and the freshmen recruits who will join next season.

Link: Outgoing Utah transfers

Link: Utah's 2026 recruiting class