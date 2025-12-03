Utah County teacher charged with sexually abusing student 6 years ago

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025

 
A man who was teaching in Utah County in 2019 was charged Wednesday with inappropriately touching a teen student.

PROVO — A Utah County teacher was charged Wednesday with sexually abusing a student several years ago.

Bradley James Leavitt, 36, of Lehi, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The alleged abuse happened in 2019 when a 13-year-old girl was in the seventh grade, according to charging documents. The incident wasn't reported, however, until July of this year.

The woman told investigators that when she was 13, "she went inside the classroom of her homeroom teacher. Her friend was with her at the time. When her friend stepped out of the room, her homeroom teacher came up and stood behind her. At that point, he grabbed her breasts. The teacher then sat back down before anyone came into the room," according to charging documents.

The charges do not disclose what school Leavitt was teaching at, if he is still teaching or why the girl waited six years before coming forward.

This story may be updated.

