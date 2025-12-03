'I'm coming over to shoot you,' man accused of shooting ex and another man allegedly told her

KEARNS — A Murray man accused of barging into his ex-girlfriend's home and shooting her and another man is now facing several felony charges.

Lucas Darell Patrick, 22, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; being a restricted person in possession of a gun and obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

On Nov. 26, Patrick allegedly drove at 1:30 a.m. to the home of his former girlfriend, near 5500 W. Nautilus Drive, and shot her six times, according to police.

One witness told investigators that the woman and Patrick had been arguing on the phone throughout the day, and during the last call Patrick said, "I'm coming over to shoot you," charging documents state.

"When Patrick arrived, he entered the residence uninvited and began verbally arguing with (the woman)," according to the charges. "When the argument escalated, Patrick walked toward the front door ... stopped and pointed the handgun in the direction of (his ex and two others) … (and) discharged the handgun multiple times in their direction."

Another witness told police that Patrick was heard saying, "You know what I am capable of ... I got the whole cartel outside waiting … I got people outside waiting on my call," the charges state.

When detectives talked to the woman, she confirmed that during a call with Patrick, "he told her to get her friends and her son out of the house because he was going to come and 'spray' the house."

"You need to tell everybody to leave the house now … if you don't want your homies to die, tell them to leave," Patrick allegedly told her, the charges state.

The woman suffered "gunshot wounds to her chest, back, left arm, and left leg," according to the charges. Her 4-year-old son was in the house at the time of the shooting.

Another man in the home was shot in the right thigh, the charges state.

A man who agreed to give Patrick a ride to the Kearns home "stated that Patrick came running out of the house yelling, 'I killed them, I killed them,'" the charges state.

Prosecutors have requested that Patrick be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.