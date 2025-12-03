US immigration crackdown begins in New Orleans

By Reuters | Updated - Dec. 3, 2025 at 9:36 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 3, 2025 at 9:24 a.m.

 
Family members, who say they are looking to protect themselves from potentially being profiled by federal agents while traveling between home and work, watch the news in New Orleans, Tuesday. Federal authorities began a law enforcement operation targeting people living in New Orleans illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said as the Trump administration continues its city-to-city immigration crackdown.

Family members, who say they are looking to protect themselves from potentially being profiled by federal agents while traveling between home and work, watch the news in New Orleans, Tuesday. Federal authorities began a law enforcement operation targeting people living in New Orleans illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said as the Trump administration continues its city-to-city immigration crackdown. (Seth Herald, Reuters )

Save Story

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities began a law enforcement operation on Wednesday targeting people living in New Orleans illegally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said as the Trump administration continues its city-to-city immigration crackdown.

The operation's "targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto and rape," Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The scope of the New Orleans operation was not clear, although it had previously been expected to run through the end of the year with a slowdown around Christmas.

President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the National Guard would be deployed to the southern city in a couple of weeks.

New Orleans, with a population of around 384,000, would be the latest city with a Democratic mayor targeted in Trump's mass deportation push.

Since the summer, federal immigration officials have surged resources to Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., sparking criticism over aggressive tactics and arrests of people who had not committed a crime.

The action in New Orleans follows an operation in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Related stories

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

ImmigrationPoliticsU.S.
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  