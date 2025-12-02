Murray shooting leaves 1 injured

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MURRAY — Police in Murray said one person was hospitalized after a confrontation led to a shooting near Wheeler Historic Farm Tuesday evening.

The suspect or suspects are still on the run.

Kristin Reardon, spokesperson for the Murray Police Department said about 5:30 p.m., officers reported to a call of shots being fired within a group of people who were allegedly congregating near the northeast corner of the Wheeler Farm property.

Reardon said one person was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

While Reardon said there is no current threat to the public, a brief shelter in-place was initiated when police first responded to the incident. That has since been lifted.

Reardon said it's likely those involved in the shooting knew one another.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police did not have anyone is custody. Reardon said it's unclear how many suspects may have been involved in the alleged incident.

She added that officers were still combing the scene Tuesday night for evidence and anyone who may have seen what happened.

Police did not release any further information Tuesday, as the investigation is underway. Reardon said more information may be released by Wednesday morning.