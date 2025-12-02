New state liquor store opens in Roy

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ROY — A new liquor store opened in Roy on Monday, the second new Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services outlet to launch in Weber County since Oct. 1.

The new Roy site at 3686 W. 5600 South, however, replaces a 30-year-old state liquor store location in the city at 5948 S. 1900 West, which closed Saturday. On Oct. 1, a brand new store opened in Marriott-Slaterville, where none had previously been located.

The new Roy store will better serve "the local community and hospitality businesses that rely on this location for products sold at their establishments," Ericka Evans, executive director of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, said. It cost $9 million.

Roy City Councilman Bryon Saxton, who attended Monday's grand opening ceremony, said the new location is more accessible to other growing communities, including West Haven, Hooper and Clinton. "It's really well done," he said.

At 12,162 square feet, the new location is about three times larger than the old 1900 West location, said Michelle Schmitt, spokeswoman for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services. It'll also operate later, until 10 p.m. on days it's open instead of 7 p.m., the closing time for the old Roy location.

A new Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services store opened in Roy on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, replacing an outlet on 5948 S. 1900 West. (Photo: Michelle Schmitt, Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services)

The new Roy store isn't expected to generate as much business as the Marriott-Slaterville location. On opening last October, officials estimated the Marriott-Slaterville location would generate $9.8 million in sales through next June. The new Roy store is expected to generate $4.1 million in sales through next June. In all, Utah's state-owned liquor stores generated $578.9 million in sales in 2024.

A new state liquor store is taking shape in Moab and will replace an older outlet there. Stores in two brand-new locations are coming to Park City and St. George, though the outlets are still in the planning stages.