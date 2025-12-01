Las Vegas man killed on snowy southern Utah road while checking on crashed drivers

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 1, 2025 at 1:20 p.m.

 
A Las Vegas man who had stopped to check on two cars involved in a minor collision was killed Sunday in southern Utah when he was hit a third vehicle that slid into him.

A Las Vegas man who had stopped to check on two cars involved in a minor collision was killed Sunday in southern Utah when he was hit a third vehicle that slid into him. (Kane County Sheriff's Office)

DUCK CREEK, Kane County — A man who had stopped to check on two drivers involved in a minor collision was killed Sunday in southern Utah when he was hit by a third vehicle that slid into him.

Two cars were involved in an accident at the corner of Spring Drive and Movie Ranch Road in Duck Creek Village around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Richard Ross, 57, of Las Vegas, who was in another vehicle, stopped to check on the drivers of the crashed cars.

"While standing next to one of the vehicles … Ross was struck by an additional vehicle traveling down the hill, which slid into him and the original damaged vehicles," according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle that hit Ross was traveling downhill on a snow-packed road. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

