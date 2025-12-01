Pedestrian hit, killed on Redwood Road in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Redwood Road in West Jordan on Monday, police say.

The collision occurred early Monday near 9400 S. Redwood Road. West Jordan police said at least one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle crossing Redwood Road.

Officials believe the person who was struck was not in a crosswalk, but more information was not immediately available.

Police have not provided information about the person who was hit.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Derek Petersen