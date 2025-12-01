Pedestrian hit, killed on Redwood Road in West Jordan

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com | Posted - Dec. 1, 2025 at 11:31 a.m.

 
Police respond to the scene of a fatal collision on Redwood Road in West Jordan on Monday.

Police respond to the scene of a fatal collision on Redwood Road in West Jordan on Monday. (Derek Petersen, KSL-TV)

2 photos
Save Story

WEST JORDAN — One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Redwood Road in West Jordan on Monday, police say.

The collision occurred early Monday near 9400 S. Redwood Road. West Jordan police said at least one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle crossing Redwood Road.

Officials believe the person who was struck was not in a crosswalk, but more information was not immediately available.

Police have not provided information about the person who was hit.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Derek Petersen

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL.com. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  