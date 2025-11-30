Locals in the NFL: Puka Nacua tops 1,000 yards, with catch of the year candidate

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

AROUND THE SHIELD — Puka Nacua has been making unreal catches look routine since he was a sophomore in high school, but the third-year Rams wide out may have even topped himself Sunday afternoon.

Nacua caught five catches for 59 yards in the Rams' 31-28 loss to the Panthers, including a one-handed grab that is already being hailed as a catch of the year candidate.

On a crucial second-and-11 at the Carolina 38, Nacua went up and over a defender to snag a one-handed grab, secured it against his body, and land 31 yards later on a drive that set up Kryen Williams' 7-yard touchdown run that gave Los Angeles a 28-24 lead.

"I definitely feel like I could have sold the route more; he was ready for it," Nacua said in the postgame locker room. "When the ball's up in the air, it's my job to go make a play and try to find some way to come down with it.

"It was a wild one, for a second I thought he was going to bat it down, and it ended up in my hands. It felt good."

The play already has competition, though, from Washington's Treylon Burks, who made a falling, one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone on Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Either way, with another grab — a screen pass for six yards in the fourth quarter — Nacua passed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second time in three seasons and still has five weeks to add to his haul.

The former NFL rookie record-setter's 1,019 receiving yards (and four touchdowns) currently ranks third in the NFL, behind only Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,336 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Dallas' George Pickens (1,142 yards, 8 touchdowns).

Here's how other former Utah high school and college football standouts performed in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Monday Night Football

New York vs. New England

Patriots (10-2)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High

Giants (2-10)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon High (via Ole Miss)

Sunday Night Football

Denver 27, Washington 26 (OT)

Broncos (10-2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High : Started at left tackle

: Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 13

Commanders (3-9)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Starting linebacker totaled team-high eight tackles and an interception

Sunday afternoon

Carolina 31, Los Angeles 28

Panthers (7-6)

No locals on the active roster

Rams (9-3)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting receiver caught six passes for 72 yards

San Francisco 26, Cleveland 8

49ers (9-4)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Kicked field goals of 25 and 31 yards with two PATs

Browns (3-9)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker made three tackles on defense, one on special teams

Houston 20, Indianapolis 16

Texans (7-5)

Dalton Shultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught team-high seven passes for 55 yards

Colts (8-4)

No locals on the active roster

Miami 21, New Orleans 17

Dolphins (5-7)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Active, but did not play

Saints (2-10)

Michael Davis, CB, BYU : Reserve cornerback also played on special teams

: Reserve cornerback also played on special teams Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU : Starting tight end caught one pass for 5 yards, added one carry for 2 yards

: Starting tight end caught one pass for 5 yards, added one carry for 2 yards Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety totaled seven tackles and a pass defended

: Reserve safety totaled seven tackles and a pass defended Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah : Starting receiver caught eight passes for 93 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown and also recovered a fumble, in addition to an onside kick recovery

: Starting receiver caught eight passes for 93 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown and also recovered a fumble, in addition to an onside kick recovery Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Reserve defensive end also played on special teams

New York 27, Atlanta 24

Jets (3-9)

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC): Reserve defensive tackle also played on special teams

Falcons (4-8)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Reserve tailback ran for 20 yards on eight carries, including a 1-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 35 yards

: Reserve tailback ran for 20 yards on eight carries, including a 1-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 35 yards Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker made eight tackles on defense

Tampa 20, Arizona 17

Buccaneers (7-5)

No locals on the active roster

Cardinals (3-9)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Active, but did not play

Jacksonville 25, Tennessee 3

Jaguars (8-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker totaled a team-high eight tackles on defense

: Starting linebacker totaled a team-high eight tackles on defense Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve receiver caught one pass for 11 yards

Titans (1-11)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had two tackles and a tackle for loss

Seattle 26, Minnesota 0

Seahawks (9-3)

Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah : Inactive for Week 13

: Inactive for Week 13 Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught one pass for 7 yards, added one carry for 9 yards in 32 offensive snaps; returned three punts for 43 yards (14.3 yards per punt) with two fair catches in six snaps on special teams

Vikings (4-8)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker played 23 snaps on special teams

Los Angeles 31, Las Vegas 14

Chargers (8-4)

Andre James, OC, Herriman High (via UCLA): Reserve center also played on special teams

Raiders (2-10)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High: Starting defensive lineman made two tackles

Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 7

Bills (8-4)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Starting safety made four tackles on defense

: Starting safety made four tackles on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Inactive for Week 13

: Inactive for Week 13 Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Punted twice for 99 yards (49.5 yards per punt) with one touchback

: Punted twice for 99 yards (49.5 yards per punt) with one touchback Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Reserve nickel made three tackles on defense

: Reserve nickel made three tackles on defense Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Starting tight end caught one pass for 10 yards

Steelers (6-6)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 35 yards on 10 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 9 yards

Friday night

Chicago 24, Philadelphia 15

Bears (9-3)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Inactive for Week 13

Eagles (8-4)

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played five snaps on offense, 16 on special teams

Thursday Night Football

Green Bay 31, Detroit 24

Packers (8-3-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Starting quarterback completed 18-of-30 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 4 yards on five carries with no sacks taken and a fumble recovered in 63 offensive snaps

: Starting quarterback completed 18-of-30 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 4 yards on five carries with no sacks taken and a fumble recovered in 63 offensive snaps Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High : Reserve safety made one tackle in 15 snaps on special teams

: Reserve safety made one tackle in 15 snaps on special teams Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back caught two passes for 9 yards in 18 offensive snaps, made one tackle in 13 snaps on special teams

Lions (7-5)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Starting right tackle played all 63 snaps on offense

: Starting right tackle played all 63 snaps on offense Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back made two tackles in 15 snaps on special teams

Dallas 31, Kansas City 28

Cowboys (6-5-1)

No locals on the active roster

Chiefs (6-6)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Starting left guard played all 66 snaps on offense

: Starting left guard played all 66 snaps on offense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Inactive for Week 13

: Inactive for Week 13 Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker played 19 snaps on special teams

Cincinnati 32, Baltimore 14

Bengals (4-8)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for 105 yards (52.5 yards per punt) with one touchback and one punted downed inside the 20 in 10 snaps on special teams

Ravens (6-6)