Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swipes at Lions fan leaning over railing in front row

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 21, 2025 at 4:28 p.m.

 
Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, right, plays against Detroit Lions' Rock Ya-Sin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit.

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, right, plays against Detroit Lions' Rock Ya-Sin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swiped at a fan leaning over the railing in the front row at Ford Field during the second quarter of Pittsburgh's game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Metcalf and the fan, wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig, were speaking to each other before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man's face. Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any contact.

He had one reception on six targets for 5 yards in the first half.

The 28-year-old Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after spending six seasons with Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  