Locals in the NFL: An emotional Taysom Hill made NFL history in possibly final game in New Orleans

AROUND THE SHIELD — In perhaps the final appearance of his New Orleans Saints career in front of the hometown crowd, Taysom Hill proved he is one of one.

The former BYU quarterback ran for a team-high 42 yards on 12 carries, caught four passes for 36 yards, and threw his first touchdown pass in nearly two years as the Saints blew past the visiting New York Jets 29-6 to improve to 5-10 on the year.

With the final guaranteed year of his four-year, $40 million contract extension signed in 2021, Hill made sure to leave an indelible impression on the Bayou — and processed many of his emotions in real time in front of local media.

"I didn't really feel any type of way this morning," an emotional Hill said at the postgame podium, per nola.com. "But as I was driving to the stadium today, you start to, you know, you start to think about the last nine years. What it means to my family and me and this city."

It also made Hill a singular NFL player, at least in one regard.

The 35-year-old Pocatello, Idaho, native became the first player in the Super Bowl era with more than 1,000 yards passing, rushing and receiving in a career.

His team-high total Sunday gave him 2,545 rushing yards to go with 1,002 career receiving yards, and 2,388 passing yards — including his first touchdown pass since the 2023 season that preceded an injury last year when he hit Chris Olave in the fourth quarter to cap a 29-3 run with 1:54 remaining.

The Saints end the season at Tennessee and Atlanta. After that, the future remains uncertain for Hill — both with the Saints and in the NFL.

"I think, for me personally, you just try to take it all in, you know?" said the BYU quarterback from 2012-16 who was an undrafted free agent in 2017. "It's been a great experience here tonight. I don't know what the future holds for me, but it was a special day for me and my family."

Monday Night Football

San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

49ers (10-4)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High

Colts (8-6)

No locals on the active roster

Sunday Night Football

New England 28, Baltimore 24

Patriots (112-3)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle made three tackles on defense and also played fullback on offense before exiting game with an injury (foot)

Ravens (7-8)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU : Starting linebacker had one pass defended on defense

: Starting linebacker had one pass defended on defense Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Reserve quarterback completed 9-of-10 passes for 65 yards with one sack taken, ran twice for 2 yards after starter Lamar Jackson left game with an injury

: Reserve quarterback completed 9-of-10 passes for 65 yards with one sack taken, ran twice for 2 yards after starter Lamar Jackson left game with an injury Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled eight tackles and a pass defended

Sunday afternoon

Buffalo 23, Cleveland 20

Bills (11-4)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Starting safety had seven tackles

: Starting safety had seven tackles Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Reserve tight end was targeted once

: Reserve tight end was targeted once Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Punted three times for 149 yards (49.7 yards per punt) with one touchback

: Punted three times for 149 yards (49.7 yards per punt) with one touchback Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Starting cornerback made five tackles

: Starting cornerback made five tackles Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Starting tight end caught two passes for 26 yards

Browns (3-12)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker had four tackles, including three solo stops

Los Angeles 34, Dallas 17

Chargers (11-4)

Andre James, C, Herriman High (via UCLA): Reserve offensive lineman also played on special teams

Cowboys (6-8-1)

No locals on the active roster

Cincinnati 45, Miami 21

Bengals (5-10)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU : Punted four times for 208 yards (52.0 yards per punt) with four punts downed inside the 20

: Punted four times for 208 yards (52.0 yards per punt) with four punts downed inside the 20 Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Starting nickel totaled four tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception

Dolphins (6-9)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Active, but did not play

New Orleans 29, New York 6

Saints (5-10)

Taysom Hill, QB/TE, BYU : Starting tight end ran for a team-high 42 yards on 12 carries, caught four passes for 36 yards, and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave with one fumble on offense

: Starting tight end ran for a team-high 42 yards on 12 carries, caught four passes for 36 yards, and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave with one fumble on offense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah : Placed on injured reserve (shoulder)

: Placed on injured reserve (shoulder) Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Reserve defensive end had one tackle, a sack and a quarterback hit

Jets (3-12)

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC): Starting defensive tackle made one tackle

Minnesota 16, New York 13

Vikings (7-8)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on kickoff

Giants (2-13)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Starting quarterback completed 7-of-13 passes for 33 yards with an interception and five sacks taken, ran twice for 7 yards on offense

Tennessee 26, Kansas City 9

Titans (3-12)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had two tackles and a pass defended

Chiefs (6-9)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Started at left guard

: Started at left guard Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Reserve receiver also played on special teams

: Reserve receiver also played on special teams Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams

Atlanta 26, Arizona 19

Falcons (6-9)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Reserve running back ran for 79 yards on 16 carries, caught one pass for -6 yards

: Reserve running back ran for 79 yards on 16 carries, caught one pass for -6 yards Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho) : Starting linebacker made four tackles

: Starting linebacker made four tackles Deven Thompkins, WR/RS, Utah State: Reserve receiver returned one punt for 8 yards

Cardinals (3-12)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Active, but did not play

Jacksonville 34, Denver 20

Jaguars (11-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker had five tackles and a pass defended

: Starting linebacker had five tackles and a pass defended Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught one pass for 11 yards

Broncos (12-3)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High : Started at left tackle

: Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had three tackles on defense, one tackle on special teams

Pittsburgh 29, Detroit 24

Steelers (9-6)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back ran for 143 yards on 14 carries, including a pair of 45-yard touchdowns, and caught two passes for 8 yards on offense; returned two kicks for 50 yards (25.0 yards per return) on special teams

Lions (8-7)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Started at right tackle

: Started at right tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back also played on special teams

Houston 23, Las Vegas 21

Houston (10-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught five passes for 35 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown

Raiders (2-13)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High: Waived on Tuesday

Thursday Night Football

Seattle 38, Los Angeles 37

Seahawks (12-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State : Reserve receiver ran for 31 yards, and had a 58-yard punt return touchdown with two fair catches in 37 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams

: Reserve receiver ran for 31 yards, and had a 58-yard punt return touchdown with two fair catches in 37 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had two tackles in 18 snaps on special teams

Rams (11-4)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught a game-high 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in 72 offensive snaps

Saturday night

Philadelphia 29, Washington 18

Eagles (10-5)

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama) : Inactive for Week 16

: Inactive for Week 16 Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver returned one punt for 11 yards with three fair catches in eight snaps on special teams

Commanders (4-11)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Starting linebacker totaled a team-high 10 tackles with two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit in 70 defensive snaps

Chicago 22, Green Bay 16

Bears (11-4)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon) : Reserve linebacker made one tackle in 14 snaps on special teams

: Reserve linebacker made one tackle in 14 snaps on special teams Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had four tackles in 45 defensive snaps

