Locals in the NFL: Kyle Van Noy sets up Orem safety's TD off Ravens INT

AROUND THE SHIELD — Baltimore had the 17-0 lead, but Cincinnati had the momentum when quarterback Joe Burrow drove the Bengals to the 7-yard line to start the fourth quarter.

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy flipped the momentum going the other direction — literally — with the help from a former Utah high school football player.

Van Noy intercepted Burrow's pass with 7:55 left, and handed the ball off to teammate Alohi Gilman, that the Ravens' newly signed safety returned 84 yards for a touchdown to help seal a 24-0 win Sunday afternoon.

Van Noy, the 34-year-old linebacker in his 12th season in the NFL, was credited with an 11-yard return before he held the ball out for Gilman. The one-time Orem High safety sprung off toward the sideline and raced the remaining 84 yards for his first professional touchdown.

"Obviously, KV has got a little age on him," Gilman joked after the game with the Ravens' media team. "I was like, might be a time to do that. But congrats to KV, to the whole team; it was a great team win."

Both players aren't native to the state of Utah but found their football careers wind through the Beehive State en route to the NFL. Van Noy, who grew up in Reno, Nevada, started at least parts of all four seasons during his career at BYU before he was drafted in the second round, No. 40 overall, in 2014.

Gilman, 28, is a native of Laie, Hawaii, and graduated from Kahuku High before a career at Navy and Notre Dame that led to his sixth-round selection (No. 186 overall) in the 2020 draft.

But the former two-way standout also played at Orem High, where he caught 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Tigers in 2013-14 while also playing cornerback, according to MaxPreps.

A decade later, the two are part of the same defense in Baltimore — and helped contribute to the Ravens' first defensive shutout since 2018.

"I was actually yelling at him to pitch the ball after he caught it, so it worked out," Gilman recalled at the podium. "I saved some hamstrings for him. Put it on me; so shout out to Kyle Van Noy. It was a great play. Shout out to the defense."

Here's a look at how other former Utah high school and college football standouts performed in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Monday Night Football

Miami vs. Pittsburgh

Dolphins (6-7)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High

Steelers (7-6)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East (via Oklahoma State)

Sunday Night Football

Minnesota 34, Dallas 26

Vikings (6-8)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams

Cowboys (6-7-1)

No locals on the active roster

Sunday afternoon

Chicago 31, Cleveland 3

Bears (10-4)

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah : Reserve defensive back had one tackle and an interception

: Reserve defensive back had one tackle and an interception Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Starting linebacker also made a tackle on special teams

Browns (3-11)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker totaled eight tackles with two tackles for loss

Jaylon Johnson just took it out of his hands for the INT 😳



Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 0

Ravens (7-7)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU : Starting linebacker had a tackle, a quarterback hit, a pass defended and an interception he handed off to Gilman for an 84-yard touchdown

: Starting linebacker had a tackle, a quarterback hit, a pass defended and an interception he handed off to Gilman for an 84-yard touchdown Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Reserve quarterback took a knee three times to end the game

: Reserve quarterback took a knee three times to end the game Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made eight tackles and a pass defended, as well as scoring an 84-yard touchdown on pitch from Van Noy's interception

Bengals (4-10)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU : Punted four times for 182 yards (45.5 yards per punt) with one touchback and two punts downed inside the 20

: Punted four times for 182 yards (45.5 yards per punt) with one touchback and two punts downed inside the 20 Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Reserve cornerback also played on special teams

Houston 40, Arizona 20

Texans (9-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught eight passes for 76 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown

Cardinals (3-11)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Active, but did not play

Jacksonville 48, New York 20

Jaguars (10-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker made six tackles

: Starting linebacker made six tackles Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve receiver also played on special teams

Jets (3-11)

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC): Reserve defensive lineman made one tackle

Los Angeles 16, Kansas City 13

Chargers (10-4)

Andre James, C, Herriman High (via UCLA): Reserve center also played on special teams

Chiefs (6-8)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Started at left guard

: Started at left guard Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Buffalo 35, New England 31

Bills (10-4)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Starting safety made five tackles

: Starting safety made five tackles Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Reserve tight end caught three passes for 34 yards

: Reserve tight end caught three passes for 34 yards Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Punted four times for 162 yards (40.5 yards per punt), with three punts downed inside the 20

: Punted four times for 162 yards (40.5 yards per punt), with three punts downed inside the 20 Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Starting cornerback made five tackles

: Starting cornerback made five tackles Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Starting tight end caught one pass for 9 yards

Patriots (11-3)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle made two tackles and played fullback on offense

Washington 29, New York 21

Commanders (4-10)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Starting middle linebacker totaled seven tackles including six solo stops

Giants (2-12)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Starting quarterback completed 20-of-36 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and a sack taken, while running for 63 yards on nine carries with one fumble recovered

Philadelphia 31, Las Vegas 0

Eagles (9-5)

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama) : Starting tight end did not record a catch

: Starting tight end did not record a catch Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver returned three punts for 22 yards (7.3 yards per return) with a long of 11 yards

Raiders (2-12)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High: Inactive for Week 15

Denver 34, Green Bay 26

Broncos (12-2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High : Started at left tackle

: Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had two tackles and a sack for a 10-yard loss

Packers (9-4-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Starting quarterback completed 24-of-40 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and three sacks taken, while running for 29 yards on three carries

: Starting quarterback completed 24-of-40 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and three sacks taken, while running for 29 yards on three carries Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High : Reserve safety made one tackle on defense, another one on special teams

: Reserve safety made one tackle on defense, another one on special teams Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back ran for 10 yards on two carries, caught one pass for 6 yards; and shared two tackles on kick returns (including one with Anderson)

Los Angeles 41, Detroit 34

Rams (11-3)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught team-high nine passes for 181 yards, ran twice for 8 yards

Lions (8-6)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Started at right tackle

: Started at right tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back made 1.5 tackles on special teams

New Orleans 20, Carolina 17

Saints (4-10)

Michael Davis, CB, BYU : Reserve cornerback also played on special teams

: Reserve cornerback also played on special teams Taysom Hill, QB/TE, BYU : Reserve quarterback ran twice for 2 yards

: Reserve quarterback ran twice for 2 yards Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety also played on special teams

: Reserve safety also played on special teams Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah : Starting wide receiver caught five passes for 69 yards

: Starting wide receiver caught five passes for 69 yards Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Reserve defensive end made two tackles on defense, another on special teams

Panthers (7-7)

No locals on the active roster

Seattle 18, Indianapolis 16

Seahawks (11-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State : Reserve receiver caught five passes for 74 yards, ran once for -3 yards, returned one punt for 6 yards with a fair catch, and returned five kickoffs for 131 yards (26.2 yards per return) with a long of 30 yards

: Reserve receiver caught five passes for 74 yards, ran once for -3 yards, returned one punt for 6 yards with a fair catch, and returned five kickoffs for 131 yards (26.2 yards per return) with a long of 30 yards Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 15

Colts (8-6)

No locals on the active roster

San Francisco 37, Tennessee 24

49ers (10-4)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Released from practice squad Tuesday

Titans (2-12)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker made five tackles

Thursday Night Football

The Falcons nominated inside linebacker Kaden Elliss for the 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.



Atlanta 29, Tampa Bay 28

Falcons (5-9)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Reserve running back ran for 18 yards on two carries in 12 offensive snaps

: Reserve running back ran for 18 yards on two carries in 12 offensive snaps Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho) : Starting linebacker had six tackles and a tackle for loss in 69 defensive snaps

: Starting linebacker had six tackles and a tackle for loss in 69 defensive snaps Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver returned two punts for 20 yards (10.0 yards per return) with one fair catch in nine snaps on special teams

