Louvre museum to hike entrance fee by 45% for non-European visitors

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PARIS — A visit to the Louvre museum in Paris is set to become significantly more expensive for travelers from outside Europe, with officials announcing plans to hike the price of tickets by 45%.

From Jan. 14, 2026, an individual ticket for visitors from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) — a grouping of nations that comprises the European Union member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — will cost 32 euros ($37), a spokesperson for the Louvre told CNN on Friday.

Those visiting as part of a group with a guide will have to pay 28 euros ($32.40) per person.

The price increases are expected to bring in an extra 15-20 million euros (around $17-23 million) a year, which will be invested in "modernising and upgrading the Louvre to address structural issues facing the museum," the spokesperson said.

Built from the late 12th century onwards, the Louvre Palace was the official residence of the kings of France for centuries. Louis XIV's decision to move his court to Versailles, on the outskirts of the French capital, allowed for the establishment of the Louvre Museum in 1793.

Since then, it has become the most visited museum in the world and a cultural highlight of any stay in Paris.

Last year, the Louvre welcomed 8.7 million visitors, with tourists from the United States making up 13% of all guests, second only to the French.

But the large crowds coming through the museum's doors each day have put a strain on the centuries-old building — and its staff.

Other issues include inadequate security measures, which were exposed in spectacular fashion on Oct. 19 by an audacious daytime robbery in which four men stole priceless historic jewelry.

These shortcomings were described in a report released by a French court on Nov. 6, which slammed the Louvre's leadership for its focus on headline-grabbing purchases and renovation projects over maintaining the security of one of the world's largest museums.

Pierre Moscovici, president of the Court of Accounts, which authored the report, told journalists that the robbery was a "deafening alarm signal" for the museum.

However, the plan to introduce higher ticket prices for non-EEA visitors pre-dates the heist, as it was announced by French culture minister Rachida Dati at the beginning of this year.

Similar measures will also apply at other attractions, such as the Palace of Versailles, the Sainte Chapelle in Paris and the Château de Chambord in the Loire Valley, according to the spokesperson.