Weekly poll: Which film franchise has overstayed its welcome?

Going to the movies over the holidays is a family tradition for many. And with the now-prevalent film franchises, you can count on seeing your favorite characters in their next adventure. But sometimes, it's just time to say goodbye.

In this week's KSL Poll, we want to know which franchises you feel have overstayed their welcome. Do you feel like you've seen one superhero movie too many? Are you done with talking toys and big muscles? Which series do you think has gone on much, much too long?

'The Fast and the Furious'

The franchise about fast cars and crazy heists began in 2001, inspired by a 1998 "Vibe" magazine article about illegal street racing. Since then, 10 more films have been released, including the spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw."

Interestingly, the first four films were met with mixed reviews, but the later shows have been more widely appreciated. The series is the biggest franchise for Universal Pictures, earning a combined gross of more than $7 billion.

'Transformers'

With characters based on a shapeshifting children's toy from the 1980s, there are seven movies in the 'Transformers' franchise. Michael Bay directed the first five films, the first debuting in July 2007.

Each movie touches on the relationship between a human and their vehicle, although the overarching story is about the battle between aliens fighting it out on Earth. But instead of being little green men or three-legged spaceships, these invaders appear as a Chevy Camaro, a Peterbilt semitruck and a Ducati motorcycle. Long live the Autobots.

'Mission: Impossible'

Did the series end with the two-part "Reckoning" movies? Star Tom Cruise will never tell. But eight films in, Ethan Hunt has never held back. The film franchise blasted onto the silver screen in 1996, though it took its inspiration from a 1960s television series.

You could fill a bingo card with all the movie tropes: masks, car/motorcycle chases, explosions and Cruise's jaw-clench. Still, that familiarity has made it the 16th highest-grossing series, earning $4.35 billion worldwide.

'James Bond'

Second only to Godzilla, 'James Bond' is the longest-running movie franchise in the world. Perhaps it's the unique interpretation of each Bond that keeps Ian Fleming's British agent fresh.

The first film, in 1962, starred a brooding Sean Connery, whereas Roger Moore had a much cheekier take on the 007 character. Daniel Craig most recently retired from the role after five movies. We're sure it won't be long before another suave hand is holding a shaken, not stirred, martini.

Marvel Universe

Just how many movies can one franchise have? With all the iterations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's hard to keep track. There are the origin stories such as "Iron Man," "The Hulk," and "Captain America." There are mutants such as "Spider-Man," "Doctor Strange," and "The Fantastic Four." Then there are the aliens: "Thor," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel."

It's 37 Marvel movies and counting — two more are slated for 2026 and another for 2027. Will it ever end? Even the infinity stones can't stop it.

