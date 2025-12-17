Sandy's Hale Centre Theatre celebrates bond payoff, takes sole ownership of building

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SANDY — The Hale Centre Theatre will go into 2026 as the sole owners of its building in Sandy as the organization has paid-off the construction bond to the city of Sandy, which it obtained a decade ago.

On Wednesday, leaders from Sandy and the Hale Centre Theatre met for a "transfer of the deed," marking the official payoff of $33.5 million to the city.

Leaders and representatives from the city of Sandy, Hale Centre Theatre and Mountain America Credit Union pose for a photo during a "transfer of the deed" celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Photo: City of Sandy)

A media release issued by Sandy on Tuesday called it the culmination of a successful public-private partnership. The payoff comes more than a decade ahead of its maturity date, or when it's expected to be due, and results in Hale Centre Theatre taking sole ownership of the property.

Hale Centre Theatre spent 18 years at its West Valley City location before relocating to Sandy at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre in 2017.

City leaders say the partnership between Sandy and the Hale Centre Theatre has reached beyond state-of-the-art theater; they say it has also become a significant source of economic development and community vibrancy, while establishing the city as an arts and entertainment destination.

"Hale Centre Theatre is central to Sandy's identity as the south valley's entertainment capital," said Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski in a statement. "This early bond payoff reinforces the strength of our shared vision: creating a vibrant, welcoming city where arts and culture, education, and economic opportunity flourish side by side."

She added, "HCT's reach extends well beyond its stage. Through robust school programs, volunteer initiatives, and community outreach, the theater has enriched the educational experience of students across Sandy and throughout Utah."

According to its website, the Hale Centre Theatre welcomes more than 500,000 patrons each year. The organization's leaders anticipate attendance to grow with over 700,000 people coming to the venue in the 2026 season to experience musicals and plays.

Theater leaders say it contributes more $14 million each year back to the community through payroll and invests more than $15.75 million annually in locally sourced products and materials, according to the media release.

Hale Centre Theatre praised its funding partner Mountain America Credit Union for its role in supporting the organization's vision. Theater leaders said with the credit union's ongoing support, they've been able to expand educational programs, increase community outreach, and continue bringing world-class theatrical experiences to Utah audiences.

Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union, said the company is honored to be a part of the partnership.

"This partnership represents what's possible when visionary public and private partners like Sandy city, Hale Centre Theatre, and Mountain America come together with purpose — to inspire, to connect, and to give back. We're proud to support a place that not only entertains but also uplifts and unites our community," he said in a statement.

Leaders and representatives from the city of Sandy, Hale Centre Theatre and Mountain America Credit Union pose for a photo during a "transfer of the deed" celebration on Wednesday. (Photo: Sandy city)

Mark Dietlein, co-founder and CEO of Hale Centre Theatre, expressed gratitude to Sandy leaders and elected officials for playing a key role in the theater's legacy.

"Sandy city has been an essential partner in bringing world-class theater to Utah. We are deeply grateful to Mayor Monica Zoltanski, the City Council, and the city administration for their leadership and support," Dietlein said in a statement. "Finalizing this bond payoff opens an exciting new chapter and strengthens the legacy of magic and community we strive to share with families, performers, students, and audiences throughout Utah and beyond."

Hale Centre Theatre is gearing up for its 2026 season, kicking off with the production "Peter Pan Goes Wrong," starting Jan. 19.