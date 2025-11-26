'This is a bad, bad day to be a cop'; detective thought before shooting at suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Unified police officer working with the Metro Gang Unit was legally justified in shooting at a wanted man who rammed two police vehicles while trying to get away.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Wednesday that detective Cody Pender will not face criminal charges for shooting at Nicholas David Sickler on March 8, 2024.

On that day, members of the gang unit were looking for Sickler who had fled from Salt Lake police earlier in the day. Officers staked out the Commons apartments, 2860 S. 200 East. They spotted him in a vehicle he had stolen and attempted to box him in, according to Gill's report.

But as police closed in, Sickler used the Nissan Xterra he was driving to hit an unmarked police vehicle. Another police vehicle then rammed Sickler's vehicle in an effort to stop him.

"The Xterra then accelerated forward, ramming the front end of (the detective's) Ford F-150 and driving in the direction of detective Pender who was out on foot and backing away with a fence line behind him," the report states. "As the Xterra accelerated forward, detective Pender fired two shots."

Pender later recounted to investigators that he thought the officer that was hit was seriously injured or dead, and Sickler was now driving toward him.

"At that point, me and the suspect locked eyes. And I'm like, 'Oh (expletive),' you know, like, 'This is a bad, bad day to be a cop,' right?" he said. "And so all I could do to try to get out of the way was backpedal.

"I was in fear for my life at that point. I thought he was gonna run me over," Pender continued. "And there was nowhere for me to go. I tried to get outta the way, I tried to, you know, diffuse the situation I guess you would say by moving backwards … but I couldn't go any further .... I was stuck, essentially."

After Pender fired his shots, Sicker turned and drove off. He was not injured in the shooting and abandoned the vehicle a short time later. He was arrested near 3500 South and 700 East by West Valley police.

Sickler, 33, later pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an officer, a second-degree felony; and failing to stop for police, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to four years of probation, but a warrant was issued for his arrest in April for failing to follow the conditions of his probation. He was rearrested and ordered to serve his original sentence of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.

Gill is holding a press conference Wednesday to go over the findings of the police shooting investigation.

This story will be updated.