Utah middle school teacher arrested, accused of sexually abusing student

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WEST JORDAN — A middle school teacher in West Jordan was arrested Tuesday and accused of sexually abusing a former student.

Alisha Marie George, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted rape, four counts of forcible sodomy, four counts of object rape, seven counts of forcible sexual abuse and distributing pornographic material.

George teaches an honors language arts class at Hawthorn Academy, 9062 S. 2200 West, and is also the volleyball coach, according to police. Her online bio states she has been teaching for 16 years.

West Jordan police started investigating Sunday when a mother contacted them and claimed that George "had sexually abused" her 15-year-old son when he was in eighth grade "over several months," according to a police booking affidavit.

"The victim disclosed becoming close with George. (His mother) expressed concerns about George still being employed as a teacher and coach at Hawthorn Academy," the affidavit states.

Detectives interviewed the teen and learned that he "had behavioral issues when he first started seventh grade, but George helped him turn his behavior around so she could coach him" and that "the victim viewed George as a mother figure who was always there for him," according to the affidavit.

Between December 2023 and July 2024 the two engaged in sexual activity at various times in George's car or at her house, the affidavit alleges. After the teen started going to a different school, George picked him up in July of 2024 and the two went to a park in Sandy where they allegedly engaged in sexual activity for the final time.

"The victim later blocked George's phone number and social media accounts. The victim stated that George told him not to tell anyone. That's when the victim realized he was 'at the point of no return.' The victim expressed that he felt like he and George were in a relationship. The victim stated if he spoke with other females at school, George would become angry with him," the affidavit says.

The teen allegedly described George "as a monster. The victim felt like George was a monster because at a time in his life when he needed someone the most, George stepped up but took advantage of him," according to the affidavit.

"It is crazy to do that with an eighth grader," he allegedly told police.

Police note in the arrest report that "this is an ongoing sex offense investigation."