Review: 'Eternity' is a high-concept rom-com that lives up to its name

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Despite what it may seem, Hollywood is not out of original ideas; they just don't like to invest in them much anymore. Sequels, franchises, superheroes and remakes remain the safest bets for studios chasing a guaranteed return on investment.

And maybe it's because of the era I grew up in, but I'm a sucker for an original movie.

Seeing something I've never seen before. Meeting characters I've never met. Getting pulled into a world I didn't know existed two hours prior.

That's why I love films like "A Quiet Place," "Inception" and "The Usual Suspects." They feel fresh, interesting, exciting and remind us that cinema can still surprise us.

"Eternity" may not be on your radar and it's definitely not an action movie or a twisty, mind-bending caper. Instead, it's a high-concept romantic comedy and somehow it delivers in every way possible. Beautifully shot, brilliantly acted and endlessly charming, it has quickly become one of my favorite films of 2025. Honestly, it might be my favorite.

Here are a few reasons why I fell in love with "Eternity."

An original concept that actually feels original

Romantic comedies are one of the most recycled genres in Hollywood. Love triangles. Misunderstandings. Grand gestures. Airport chases. We've seen it all, usually dozens of times.

But "Eternity" manages to take a familiar setup and twist it into something courageously fresh. And because the idea is too good to spoil, I'll just say this: Yes, it's a love triangle. No, it's not like any love triangle you've ever seen.

The "angles," so to speak, are unique, unexpected and emotionally complex in a way that only an original film could pull off. The movie plays with time, experience and perspective in ways that feel profound without ever becoming pretentious.

It's clever storytelling without the convoluted gymnastics. Beautifully high-concept, but still warm and accessible.

It's hilarious

I went into "Eternity" expecting a chuckle or two. A smile here, a sweet moment there. Romantic comedies tend to land somewhere between pleasant and predictable.

What I didn't expect was to be laughing out loud throughout the movie.

The humor here is clever. Sharp. Precise. It's witty in the way you want adult comedies to be, but rarely are anymore. And the laughs never undermine the emotional stakes; instead, they make the characters feel even more real.

This movie is full of odd little quirks, snappy dialogue and comedic timing that hits the exact right beat over and over again. It's not slapstick or forced, but grounded humor that grows organically from the characters and their genuinely strange situation.

It's one of the funniest movies I've seen this year.

Fantastic performances that make you root for everyone

This is a tricky movie to act in. The idea behind "Eternity" requires each performer to play someone who looks the same age as their co-stars, but carries a wildly different life experience. And the cast absolutely nails it.

Callum Turner brings this sincere immaturity, not in a bad way, but in a sweet, earnest, fumbling-through-the-world kind of way. He's youthful and hopeful in all the ways you want one point of the triangle to be.

Elizabeth Olsen is confident, warm, grounded and full of gentle emotional intelligence. She's the emotional center of the movie, bringing a quiet strength and vulnerability that anchors the more ambitious elements.

Miles Teller might be the biggest surprise in the movie. His character carries real emotional weight, a lived-in sense of experience and insecurity that feels incredibly authentic. He brings humor, desperation and heart — sometimes all in the same scene.

The magic of "Eternity" is that you find yourself rooting for all three characters, even when they're in direct conflict with one another. It's not about choosing sides, it's about understanding them.

A love story that feels beautiful and real

One of the biggest strengths of "Eternity" is how convincingly it portrays love, both old and new.

As someone who has been married to an incredible woman for nearly two decades, there have been moments that hit hard. The movie captures the long-term love built on history, exhaustion, gratitude, partnership and the beauty of being simultaneously boring and extraordinary together.

But it also captures the young versions of love; the awkwardness, the hopefulness, the sweet naïveté of wanting someone so much you can't sit still.

The contrast is gorgeous, the emotional beats land and the film never feels manipulative or sugary. It's romantic without being cheesy, thoughtful without being heavy-handed, hopeful without being unrealistic.

It's a rare movie that lets you reflect on your own relationships, past, present and even future.

A movie you carry with you

There are movies you enjoy in the moment and forget by dinner. Then there are movies that take up space in your chest, curl up somewhere inside you and stay for days.

"Eternity" is the second kind.

It's the kind of film that makes you think about who you love and why you love them. The sacrifices you've made. The moments you've forgotten. The version of yourself you used to be and the version you're becoming.

It made me reflect on my marriage, my journey and the unique, comfortable rhythm my wife and I have built together. It reminded me how grateful I am that we get to be both ordinary and extraordinary partners in this weird, beautiful life.

A movie that can do that earns its title.

Conclusion

"Eternity" isn't just an original film; it's a beautiful, thoughtful, hilarious, emotionally resonant experience. It's clever without being confusing, funny without undermining its heart and romantic without falling into cheap tropes.

It's not loud. It's not flashy. It's not trying to start a franchise. It's simply wonderful.

And in today's Hollywood landscape, that makes it kind of miraculous.

If you want something original, meaningful, and genuinely entertaining, "Eternity" deserves a spot at the top of your watchlist. It's one of the best films of 2025, and maybe the one that will stay with you the longest.