Taylorsville man charged in assault on rival gang member in school parking lot

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 24, 2025 at 8:20 p.m.

 
An 18-year-old Taylorsville man accused of participating in the assault and robbery of a 14-year-old rival gang member in a Salt Lake school parking is facing felony charges.

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault on a rival gang member in a school parking lot.

Nicholas Maez, of Taylorsville, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with robbery, a first-degree felony, and rioting, a second-degree felony. Both charges come with gang sentencing enhancements if convicted.

On Nov. 17, a 14-year-old boy was standing in the parking lot of Horizonte Instruction and Training Center, 1234 S. Main, when Maez and two 17-year-old boys "get out of the car wearing ski masks and run toward (the victim) … then start attacking (him) by punching and kicking him. (The trio) proceed to punch and kick (the victim) as he covered up and was taken to the ground," according to charging documents.

"While being assaulted, the victim stated he had approximately $220 cash inside his pants pocket, which began to fall out during the assault. The victim reported that the suspects told him, 'Give me your money,' while continually punching and kicking him in the head and body. The suspects then took the victim's cash. The suspects continued to chase him and again cornered him, where they again assaulted him by kicking him and punching him in the head and face," the charges state.

After attacking the teen, the three got back into their car and started to drive off, but one of the victim's friends drove his Dodge Ram truck and "rammed the suspect passenger vehicle," according to the charges.

Maez and the two teens were found nearby at 180 S. Richards Street. The boy who was assaulted was found inside the school. Police say the 14-year-old boy is a documented gang member and the three accused of assaulting him are documented members of a rival gang.

Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
