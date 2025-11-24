Warrant issued for man accused of sexually abusing teen girl

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

DRAPER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is believed to have fled the state after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Kendry J. Torres, 23, who was living in Bluffdale, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with five counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of object rape and three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies; forcible sexual abuse and enticing a minor, second-degree felonies; distributing harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony; and providing alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Draper police say Torres befriended a 14-year-old girl he found on social media.

"In this matter, (he) used social media to prey upon the victim. The victim reported that (Torres) was following her on social media and commented on one of her posts. (He) then struck up a conversation with the victim. During the conversations between the victim, (Torres) encouraged her to skip school and sneak out of her home in order to be with him. (He) provided her with alcohol, got her drunk, and sexually abused her," according to charging documents.

After police were notified of the allegations, detectives reviewed conversations the girl had on her phone with Torres and served search warrants on his social media accounts, the charges state.

Investigators say Torres became aware of the investigation and fled the state on Nov. 9. A license plate reader last recorded his vehicle on I-80 in Nebraska, according to the charges. Detectives fear Torres may be trying to flee to his home country of Venezuela.