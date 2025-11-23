Utah woman reported missing in California has been found

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman has been located and is safe and uninjured, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday morning.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to the community and to everyone who provided information and assisted in the search for Danielle. We truly appreciate it and are very pleased she was located and is safe," a Facebook post from the central California agency states.

Staley, 35, of Holladay, was reported missing after being at a bonfire with a group of people near Rio Del Mar State Beach on Nov. 6. The sheriff's office initially believed Staley was at risk, but Staley contacted police after learning she had been reported missing and confirmed she left Santa Cruz County of her own accord, said Sgt. Zach West. He added that Staley has since communicated with her family and is safe.

Family has been helping with the search for the past two weeks, and an online fundraiser* has amassed nearly $6,000.

