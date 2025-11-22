West Jordan clothes designers among US, Canadian competitors vying to be Style Icon

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WEST JORDAN — Gustavo Gramajo and Gracie Newby Aubery both design clothes and live in West Jordan.

Their fashion senses diverge, but both are also strutting their stuff in an online fashion competition, Style Icon, vying for votes from the public to help them garner top honors. Competitors come from across the United States and Canada, and musician Elton John is helping promote the contest.

"It's not something easy. It's a process," said Gramajo, addressing his fashion work, focused on evening gowns, bridal gowns and even garb for yoga. "Sometimes, some patterns take me days to finalize. It consumes a lot of time. But for me, it's a passion. It's something that I love to do."

Aubery, on the other hand, categorizes herself more broadly as an artist with interests that range from clothing to painting to jewelry making. Still, she's got a definite style. She vies for maximalism, likes bright colors and bold patterns. "I love contrasts in an outfit," she said, and elements of "whimsy" and "the human touch."

Voting in the Style Icon competition, now in the quarterfinal round, is ongoing, and both Gramajo and Aubery are reaching out to friends, family and the media for support and a chance to make it to the semifinal round. John is one of the key promoters of the contest, which serves as a fundraiser for his Elton John AIDS Foundation, formed to combat AIDS.

West Jordan-based artist Gracie Newby Aubery is vying in an online fashion competition, Style Icon. She's pictured wearing her varied clothing creations. (Photo: Gracie Newby Aubery)

"I need people to help me, to vote for me," said Gramajo. Quarterfinal voting — ballots are cast online — goes through next Thursday, Nov. 27.

Casting one vote is free, but it those taking part are so inclined, they may donate money to the cause and cast more ballots, helping the fundraising aspect of the competition. Voting on the finalists, once determined, goes from Dec. 5-11 and the grand prize winner gets $20,000, a chance to take part in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy and an appearance in Flaunt Magazine, which dubs itself a "satirical fashion and culture magazine."

'Create art forever and ever'

Gramajo's roots in fashion run deep, dating to when he was 14 and he'd help a neighbor back in his native Argentina with sewing and other tasks. Now in Utah, he's kept at it and makes gowns and markets activewear he designs in addition to his full-time job with KÜHL, where he designs garb for the outdoor clothing maker. He regularly takes part in fashion shows locally and abroad, aiming, through his designs, to make women feel "like a queen."

"I have always dreamt of being one of the biggest fashion houses in the world. As someone who works mostly in couture pieces, I want to be able to show the world what I can create," reads his Style Icon page.

Aubery touts her eclectic style. She decided to take part in the contest in large part because she supports the cause, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and is a fan of the musician

"I love drawing on my clothes with fabric markers and upcycling/sewing new statement pieces for myself. I want to share my creations and art with others who find my fashion style interesting and inspiring!" she wrote on her Style Icon page.

Indeed, while she's currently a substitute teacher in Canyons School District, she dreams of dedicating herself full-time to art. "My entire life's dream is to create art forever and ever," she wrote.