Review: 'Wicked: For Good' is a solid continuation even if it lacks the magic of the first

Musicals are hit and miss for me. Some just resonate like "The Greatest Showman" and "My Fair Lady." Then others miss for me like "Mama Mia 2" (sorry, just didn't work for me) and "Cats." The less said about that, the better.

Thankfully, "Wicked: Part One" was one of the good ones. It had energy, charm, and dazzling visuals, not to mention that voice chemistry between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande that made you believe in the magic of Oz all over again.

Now we have "Wicked: For Good," the highly anticipated second chapter. It's darker, heavier and filled with big emotions, which makes sense, considering that's exactly what the second half of the Broadway musical delivers. It's still a beautiful, well-made film with some standout moments, but I'd be lying if I said it captured the same spark as the first.

The good

The music still soars

If you're going to see "Wicked: For Good," you're going for the music, and that's a wise decision. The soundtrack is as incredible as you'd expect. Songs like "No Good Deed" and "As Long As You're Mine" are powerful, haunting and beautifully performed by Cynthia Erivo.

The orchestrations are rich, the vocals are spine-tingling, and the film captures the theatricality of the Broadway show without losing its cinematic appeal. I personally found myself humming several songs on the drive home, and I wasn't the only one in the theater doing that little chair bounce that happens when a song just hits.

Glinda's somber moment

One of the most memorable sequences in the movie belongs to Glinda. It's not one of the upbeat, bubbly numbers; instead, it's a slower, more emotional song that shows us a different side of her. The choreography is elegant, the camerawork is stunning, and for a moment, you forget you're watching a fantasy musical and just get swept up in the artistry.

Grande deserves a lot of credit here. She's not just channeling Glinda's charm and humor from the first film; she's growing the character, showing the cracks beneath the sparkle. It's a standout scene and one that will probably be talked about for a while.

Cynthia Erivo continues to shine

Erivo carries this film with quiet strength and incredible poise. Her Elphaba feels wounded but resilient, and her performance gives weight to the more somber tone of this chapter. When she sings "No Good Deed," it's raw and visceral; you can feel every ounce of heartbreak and power in her voice.

Even though this half of Wicked is darker, Erivo brings light to it. She embodies Elphaba's misunderstood heart, and it's hard not to root for her even as the story pulls her deeper into tragedy.

The not-so-good

The tone shift is jarring

If you've seen the Broadway show, you already know that the second half of "Wicked" is more serious. It's where everything falls apart and the emotional weight comes crashing down. The problem is, the transition from the bright, enchanting energy of "Part One" to the gloomier, heavier tone here feels abrupt on screen.

That's not to say the darker material doesn't work; it does, but the film struggles to balance those tonal shifts. There are fewer laughs, fewer moments of joy and fewer reasons to smile. It makes sense narratively, but it also means the movie isn't nearly as fun.

The pacing feels rushed

The first "Wicked" had time to breathe. It built relationships, explored Oz, and gave us space to fall in love with its characters. This one, though, feels like it's racing against the clock to tie up every loose end before the credits roll.

The last 30 minutes, in particular, feel hurried. Major plot points are squeezed together, and emotional beats that should land with impact sometimes breeze by too quickly. It's not unwatchable by any means, it just feels like a better rhythm was hiding in there somewhere.

A little less magic

There's still plenty of visual spectacle, swirling magic, dazzling costumes, and jaw-dropping sets, but "Wicked: For Good" doesn't quite capture the sense of wonder the first film had. The novelty is gone. The Emerald City doesn't feel quite as emerald.

It's still gorgeous, don't get me wrong. But it's also a bit more muted, a bit more grounded, and a bit less magical. That may be intentional, given the story's direction, but it left me missing the glitter and playfulness of Part One.

Conclusion

"Wicked: For Good" is a solid, heartfelt conclusion to the story of Elphaba and Glinda. It delivers musically, emotionally and visually, but it doesn't quite soar to the same heights as the first film.

It's a little darker, a little denser, and a little less whimsical. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it does mean this one may not leave you with the same grin you had after "Part One." Still, when the final note of "For Good" hits, it's hard not to get a lump in your throat.

I didn't have as much fun this time around, but I was moved and maybe that's exactly what it was aiming for.

"Wicked: For Good" is officially rated PG-13 for thematic elements and some intense sequences.