Vineyard councilwoman resigns after new election, citing 'performance politics' climate

VINEYARD — A Vineyard city councilwoman who recently started a blog to combat misinformation in the city has decided to step down from her role, just weeks after the 2025 municipal general election.

Sara Cameron said in a statement Wednesday she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Vineyard and said it was eye-opening. She said she saw "firsthand" how the city staff and council served with "integrity, hard work, and proactive problem-solving, while being incredibly frugal in their decisions."

While the reason for her departure wasn't explicitly stated in the city's announcement, Cameron cited a change within the political climate that she says "no longer align with the values that initially guided me into public service."

In her resignation letter addressed to the mayor, obtained by KSL.com, Cameron said she believes effective public service calls for transparency, integrity, mutual respect and commitment to truth.

Cameron went on to state that she believes the political landscape within the local government has shifted away from those principles and that she felt it was best for her to resign.

"Rather than supporting effective governance, public discourse has increasingly rewarded performance politics, misinformation, and efforts that undermine collaborative, fact-based decision-making. This environment has cost our city dearly and makes it difficult to serve effectively or uphold the standards of integrity and community that I believe our residents deserve. For this reason, I am resigning my seat, as I feel I can no longer serve the community in a way that matches my values. I remain committed to speaking the truth," she said.

Cameron, who still had two years remaining on the City Council, initially ran for office in tandem with Jacob Holdaway, a councilman who has been very outspoken about alleged corruption in the city and is a staunch critic of Mayor Julie Fullmer, whom he has called "deceptive."

Holdaway has gotten into heated discussions at multiple City Council meetings, was the main proponent behind a state audit that determined the city had failed to report "substantial" transactions, and frequently references claims of financial misuse over the previous council's economic development decisions.

Since being in office, Cameron had appeared to distance herself from Holdaway, and several city decisions have been made with only Holdaway opposing.

In September, Cameron launched a local newspaper, the Vineyard Observer, with a purpose of providing reliable information and fostering respectful community dialogue.

Change expected

The newest development comes amid numerous changes already on the horizon for the city.

Residents voted to elect Zack Stratton as mayor, a candidate who was closely aligned with Holdaway. Three council members who were also backed by Holdaway — David Lauret, Jacob Wood and Parker McCumber — were also elected.

This new council, which is now made up of six people instead of five due to a successful proposition from the 2024 election, has the potential for a major shakeup in the city as the majority now align with Holdaway.

After winning the election, Stratton posted on social media saying, "Good governance isn't about winning arguments. It's about finding solutions that work. The work begins now."

Fullmer, who is also exiting office at the end of the year, as she chose not to seek reelection, said Cameron's dedication and service will be missed. She said in a statement that Cameron "has openly considered this possibility; today, she alone made that difficult decision."

"Sara has always been transparent, honest, and open with the public about her core values: integrity, honesty, and responsible public service," Fullmer said. "She is correct that some individuals have not operated in good faith. Bringing peace, good governance, and stability often requires the courage to speak difficult truths, and just as importantly, the humility to accept them. Sara has consistently demonstrated that courage."

Fullmer told KSL.com the newly elected officials will be able to build on the city's momentum.

"The incoming mayor and council will have the opportunity to build on years of collaborative work, responsible stewardship, and proven systems that truly serve Vineyard residents," she said. "I hope they will lead with integrity, transparency and a commitment to fact-based decision-making. Vineyard's foundation is strong, and that gives me tremendous confidence in a bright future for our community."

In the meantime, residents interested in public service are encouraged to apply for the vacant seat. Declarations of candidacy will be accepted through noon on Dec. 1. A full rundown of requirements and qualifications can be found on the city's website.

Though Cameron's resignation is effective as of Wednesday, she will still have a role in appointing her successor.

"We thank Councilmember Cameron for her service and dedication to our city. We will follow the established vacancy process to ensure stability and lay the foundation for collaborative and community-centered leadership," Fullmer said.

Contributing: Cassidy Wixom