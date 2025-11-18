Nik the Amur tiger dies at the Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — Animal caretakers at Utah's Hogle Zoo had to say goodbye to a tiger who unexpectedly died from urinary and bladder issues last week.

Nikolai, the Amur tiger, was affectionately known as Nik to everyone who worked at the zoo. He was a healthy 15-year-old tiger but started developing urinary and bladder issues in recent months.

Veterinary teams had been monitoring him closely and consulting with experts to explore treatment options, the zoo said. In an exam in October, a veterinarian noticed he had an enlarged bladder, and a treatment plan was developed.

"Despite advanced care, Nik's condition continued to decline. After a sudden decline on Nov. 14, Nik passed away," the zoo announced Tuesday.

Nik came from the Denver Zoo to the Hogle Zoo in 2018 and "quickly became a guest favorite." He often chose resting spots near the viewing windows where visitors could appreciate his "impressive size and gentle presence," the zoo said.

Nik and Sasha the Amur tigers at Utah's Hogle Zoo. Nik unexpectedly died from urinary and bladder issues last week. (Photo: Utah's Hogle Zoo)

"He chuffed for his favorite people, tolerated the rest if snacks were involved, and even with his mischievous streak, he was a dependable partner in training," the zoo said.

Amur tigers, or Siberian tigers, are the largest species of tiger. The species is significantly endangered with only 600 left in the wild throughout dense forests in Russia and northeast China, according to the zoo.

Nik and Sasha, a female Amur tiger, were introduced this spring to have a breeding season and "displayed many encouraging behaviors."

"While Sasha did not have cubs, their successful introduction remains an important milestone in supporting a sustainable future for the species," the zoo said.