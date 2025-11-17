Loved ones remember Kaysville teen who died after falling from power pole as kind, generous

KAYSVILLE — Colleen Merrill says she is numb with shock and disbelief over the death of her grandson, who died after falling from a power pole in Fruit Heights last Monday.

The teen, identified by Merrill as Michael "Garrett" Sears, 16, of Kaysville, is remembered by family and loved ones for living life to its fullest, embracing time with those close to him, and expressing his creativity through art.

"My mind is unable to grasp the finality of the death of my beloved grandchild. I'm too distraught and stunned to cry," she told KSL.com as part of a statement on Monday.

Merrill remembers him being the first baby born on New Year's Day in 2009 at the University of Utah hospital.

"He was destined to be a Ute(s) fan and play football," she said.

In the days since the tragic incident, people who knew Garrett — from family to loved ones and fellow classmates at Layton High School, where he attended — have expressed heartbreak and sadness about his passing.

Crystal Kunkel, who organized a vigil along with her daughter on Friday night in his honor, said she's known Garrett and his family from their neighborhood since the time he was 5 years old. Kunkel recalls her son Kobe and Garrett playing together as children.

"(Garrett) spent a lot of time in my home with their friends — this was their hangout spot," she said. "He was (a) quiet observer with a big heart; he always gave me hugs."

Kunkel said that her son and Garrett had remained close into their teenage years; the same could be said for the two families.

"They have been on traveling football teams together, we've gone off-roading to Moab with them — I mean, we're pretty close to the family, it's not just acquaintances," she told KSL.com.

Kobe Kunkel spoke through pain, sharing fond memories of his dear friend, highlighting his loving and genuine character.

"He was the most loyal person I have ever met; it didn't matter what it was, it didn't matter what was happening to you," Kobe said. "He had my back, he had the back of everyone who ... was good to him."

Brandon Cox, another one of Garrett's friends, said he's only known him for a little more than a year, but even in that short time, Sears had an impact on his life.

"He was such a genuine person," Cox said. "He is the most respectful man I have ever met my entire life."

Others have also shared remembrance of Garrett's kindness.

Karlie Ady, who organized a fundraiser* to help the Sears family as they navigate the loss emotionally and financially, recalled Garrett's generosity in gifting her son a pair of Nike shoes.

"That was just the kind of kid he was," she wrote in a statement. "We are so grateful that he was a part of our lives."

Merrill said Garrett is the son of two military veterans.

Due to the recent government shutdown, his mother was furloughed from her job.

"Thank you all so much for the love and support you've shown our family. We have the most amazing community of family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. ... It just warms my heart. We couldn't get through this without you. We are truly blessed," Jenipher Sears, Garrett's mother, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Ady said she hopes the fundraiser, which has a goal of $10,000, can help shave off some of the financial burden placed on the Sears family at this time.

"And although, of course, none of them have asked that others shoulder this burden, it is our privilege as their community to do so in the small way that we can," she said.

Merrill said she is touched by the warmth and compassion of close friends and community members who have rallied around their family as they grieve the loss of her beloved grandson.

Michael Garrett Sears in an undated photo. Family, loves are mourning the teen after he fell from a Rocky Mountain power pole on Monday, Nov. 10. (Photo: Sears family)

"The family is grateful for the love and support of their community; our family is working to establish a memorial so that his legacy will live on," she said.

Funeral services for Garrett are tentatively planned for Monday, Nov. 24, followed by a celebration of life shortly after at Fruit Heights City Hall, according to his obituary.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can find more information here.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.