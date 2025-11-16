Man dies after being hit by vehicle in La Verkin

By Payton Davis, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 16, 2025 at 4:54 p.m.

 
A man was crossing state Route 9 near 100 South in La Verkin when he was hit by a vehicle going south, according to the La Verkin Police Department.

A man was crossing state Route 9 near 100 South in La Verkin when he was hit by a vehicle going south, according to the La Verkin Police Department. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LA VERKIN, Washington County — A man died after being hit by a car Saturday night on state Route 9.

The man was crossing state Route 9 near 100 South in La Verkin when he was hit by a vehicle going south, according to a social post from the La Verkin Police Department.

Officers from the La Verkin and Hurricane police departments, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Hurricane Valley Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

The man who was hit by a vehicle received immediate medical aid and was taken to the hospital, police said. The man died from his injuries at St. George Regional Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Police expressed their "deepest condolences" to the victim's family.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSouthern UtahPolice & Courts
Payton Davis is a web content producer for KSL.com.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  