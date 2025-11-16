Man dies after being hit by vehicle in La Verkin

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LA VERKIN, Washington County — A man died after being hit by a car Saturday night on state Route 9.

The man was crossing state Route 9 near 100 South in La Verkin when he was hit by a vehicle going south, according to a social post from the La Verkin Police Department.

Officers from the La Verkin and Hurricane police departments, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Hurricane Valley Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

The man who was hit by a vehicle received immediate medical aid and was taken to the hospital, police said. The man died from his injuries at St. George Regional Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Police expressed their "deepest condolences" to the victim's family.

This story may be updated.