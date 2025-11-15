Firefighters investigating cause of underground explosion in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency crews responded to an underground explosion Saturday morning in downtown Salt Lake City.

The explosion was first reported near 300 S. Main at about 3:30 a.m., Salt Lake Fire Division Chief Bob Silverthorne said. Around 30 firefighters responded to the scene where several manhole covers had been dislodged, damaging the street.

Road repair will be necessary, but it is unknown the extent of damage underground. Investigators are sifting through evidence to determine what caused the explosion, he said.

Significant power outages are occurring along 400 South and 300 South due to the explosion. Rocky Mountain Power crews are on scene working to restore power to those affected, but it is estimated it will take a few hours, Silverthorne said.

Hazardous materials crews responded to the scene to check for any gas leaks, but were later dismissed once the detected gasses had been mitigated, Silverthorne said.

Police encourage people to avoid the area while they investigate. Several blocks were closed Saturday morning but later reopened.

This story will be updated.

Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

