Pokemon cards and the extremes people go to get them

LAYTON — Trading-card collectors line up early every Friday outside big-box stores across Utah, despite the weather, waiting for their shot to get their hands on new Pokémon cards.

"It's hard to get. There's no more going into Target or Walmart and getting stuff on the shelf," said Michael Vickers.

He was one of about 30 people who began lining up outside the Layton Target at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, hours before the posted opening time of 7 a.m.

"I feel bad because in this current climate, kids who got $10 for their birthday and want to use it on a trip to Walmart on Pokémon cards can't, unless you get here at ridiculous hours. I've met many parents in line doing this for their kids," Vickers said.

Michael Vickers and his son share their excitement over their latest Pokémon card find. (Photo: Family photo)

The 40-year-old Utah Air National Guardsman is employed at Hill Air Force Base and began collecting trading cards a few years ago, sparked by his 7-year-old son's interest in Pokémon cards. The cards serve as a bonding ritual for Vickers and his son, and that makes the sacrifice that he and other parents have to make to obtain them worthwhile.

"People trying to flip and make a quick buck are the majority of people in line," he said.

Jade Taylor, 32, believes the recent surge in popularity of Pokémon cards, along with the scalping that accompanies it, is connected to the current economy.

The last time trading cards surged in popularity was during the 2020 pandemic, with big-box retailers struggling to prevent customers from running over each other as they hoarded the cards.

"During the pandemic, the economy was rough," Taylor, who was first in line on Friday, explained. "A lot of people began selling their collection, just to pay bills or as a side hustle to make extra money."

He said his son recently pulled a card, and after grading it — where a professional service is used to authenticate and assess a card's quality on a scale of one to 10 — the card ended up with a value of $4,000.

Taylor compared his trading-card hobby to gambling and said he is driven by a desire to "beat the scalpers." He endured the cold to secure two new release items for his children.

Scalping — the practice of buying up cards and reselling them at inflated prices — has grown rampant, Taylor noted. Big-box retailers have also been making changes to the way they sell the products.

Taylor considers Target "the best" for lining up compared to Walmart, which he said is "the worst" — because Target has implemented purchase limits on cards. Some Target stores, like the one in Layton, help discourage scalpers and give more guests a chance to obtain the cards by selling them from the Guest Services counter, allowing them to enforce limits on the number of items consumers can buy at one time, rather than keeping the cards stocked at the main display.

"They have a vendor that puts them out. And I know a lot of vendors have had issues with people following them, store to store, putting trackers on their cars, making it really difficult for them to do their job," Taylor admits.

With a collection of over 1,000 Pokémon cards, Taylor discourages consumers from purchasing the cards online at inflated prices. He believes that waiting out in the cold is worth paying the market price and helps discourage scalpers from continuing their practices.

While most of those lined up on Friday were adults, 15-year-old Sebastyn Sovilla and his friends could not contain their excitement for getting their hands on the new release. Sebastyn is neither a collector nor a scalper. Instead, he buys the card game for the enjoyment of building the deck and actually uses it to play the game.

Pokémon cards previously lined the shelves at Target in Layton, before some big-box chain retailers recently had to implement changes to the way they are sold. (Photo: Par Kermani, KSL.com)

"This is my first time buying from Target, because GameStop raised their prices," Sovilla said. "Don't go to scalpers; instead, go to a card show if you are looking for a single card."

Sovilla builds his card decks, which only cost him $20 each, using cards obtained from card shows. His primary reason for purchasing from a retail store this time is to acquire a Mega Charizard, the featured Pokémon in the latest set launch.

What began as a hobby for Nery Williams and her children has evolved into a multigenerational activity shared with nine grandchildren, from teenagers to a 9-month-old. Cards are bought for birthdays, special treats and family Christmas parties.

"When my kids were little, I'd just go to Walmart and buy cards without a second thought. Now, you're lucky to ever find them on the shelves," Williams reflects.

Getting just one pack for each grandchild often means hours in line and a bit of luck — she remains optimistic in her traditions.

"This is fun for me, an adventure. You get to talk to new people, and I love to talk to people," Williams said.

The enduring appeal of Pokémon cards ensures they will remain a staple, which is great news for collectors. The cards, albeit difficult to collect, have proven to be a timeless link between generations, allowing grandparents, parents and children to continue bonding over a shared interest.