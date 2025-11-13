Utah SNAP recipients to get full November benefits this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers are set to receive their full November benefits with the reopening of the federal government after its longest shutdown in history.

A release from the Utah Department of Workforce Services said deposits will be made by Saturday, Nov. 15. Additionally, customers who normally receive their SNAP benefits on the 5th or 11th of each month will receive their deposit beginning Friday, Nov. 14.

Customers who receive their SNAP benefits on the 15th of the month will receive their deposit as normally scheduled.

"SNAP is a lifeline for many families and now that federal funding has resumed, we can get people the help they need," Becky Wickstrom, public information officer for the department, said in a statement. "It is important for customers to protect their benefits from theft by locking spending on their EBT card."

Prior to President Donald Trump signing the bill to reopen the government on Wednesday night, the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended a pause on a judge's order that required the Trump administration to fully fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans — about $4 billion in payments — this month amid the shutdown.

The department said 86,000 households in the Beehive State rely on SNAP to purchase food every month.