Utah SNAP recipients to get full November benefits this week

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 13, 2025 at 1:04 p.m.

 
A shopper passes by orange juice at Dan's Market in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Utah SNAP customers will receive their full November benefits with the reopening of the federal government after its longest shutdown in history.

A shopper passes by orange juice at Dan's Market in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Utah SNAP customers will receive their full November benefits with the reopening of the federal government after its longest shutdown in history. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah SNAP customers will receive full November benefits after the reopening of the federal government.
  • 86,000 Utah households rely on SNAP for monthly food purchases, officials report.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers are set to receive their full November benefits with the reopening of the federal government after its longest shutdown in history.

A release from the Utah Department of Workforce Services said deposits will be made by Saturday, Nov. 15. Additionally, customers who normally receive their SNAP benefits on the 5th or 11th of each month will receive their deposit beginning Friday, Nov. 14.

Customers who receive their SNAP benefits on the 15th of the month will receive their deposit as normally scheduled.

"SNAP is a lifeline for many families and now that federal funding has resumed, we can get people the help they need," Becky Wickstrom, public information officer for the department, said in a statement. "It is important for customers to protect their benefits from theft by locking spending on their EBT card."

Prior to President Donald Trump signing the bill to reopen the government on Wednesday night, the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended a pause on a judge's order that required the Trump administration to fully fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans — about $4 billion in payments — this month amid the shutdown.

The department said 86,000 households in the Beehive State rely on SNAP to purchase food every month.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Politics stories

Related topics

PoliticsUtahFamily
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL.com, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  