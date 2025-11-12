Utah's Thanksgiving favorites: What's on everyone's plate this year?

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

The holiday dedicated to eating a giant bird, along with enormous amounts of savory, sweet and salt-laden sides is just around the corner. Would you rather dive into a platter of turkey or a dish of marshmallowy sweet potatoes? You don't have to choose, it's Thanksgiving!

While turkey is arguably the main attraction, it's not necessarily the most sought-after dish. In fact, in the 2024 Campbell's State of the Sides Report, 56% of respondents said it's the sides they look forward to. And for those cooking for the feast, 60% said they preferred making side dishes, because it's an opportunity to be creative.

America's favorite Thanksgiving sides

If you're going for an extra-large spoonful of a side dish, chances are it's mashed potatoes or stuffing/dressing. America's tastes swing back and forth on which is the No. 1 each year, so there is no clear winner.

Utahns, however, consistently choose mashed potatoes. Who can resist a pile of pillowy, buttery white fluff? Especially after you carefully smooth and shape it into a makeshift pond to hold creamy, silky gravy.

Runner-up feast foods

Americans tend to agree that certain foods are musts for the Thanksgiving table. According to Allrecipes, the list of favorites includes:

Rolls — buttery, fluffy goodness in every bite.

Green bean casserole — it's probably the crispy onions on top.

Sweet potatoes — more potatoes, but sweeter.

Root vegetables — roasted and glazed pops of color and flavor.

Macaroni and Cheese — homemade and extra decadent for the day.

Green salads — even if Thanksgiving is the one day we eschew wise eating.

Sides of the states

While we all enjoy certain dishes, each region of the U.S. tends to have its own favored seasonings. Here in the West, for example, we tend to prefer smoky flavors and savory herbs. Some even add barbecue sauce to add a little twist to the taste. We're even willing to liven up the way we cook the turkey, from deep frying to smoking.

Meanwhile, the Midwest loves its cheese, and the Northeast tends to add maple syrup to dishes. In the Southeast, you're likely to tuck into both sweet and savory flavors. In fact, if you're really ready to indulge, head to the Southern states, where 29% of people say they'll have seven or more side dishes at their meal.

Utah's local favorite

Each state has its own specialty side dishes, as well. For instance, South Dakota loves scalloped corn, Oklahoma enjoys broccoli rice casserole, and Washington snacks on smoked salmon dip.

You can probably guess Utah's top choice. According to a survey on Food.com, the Beehive State loves its funeral potatoes the most. You might also find a plate of deviled eggs or a jiggly bowl of frog eye salad on the table.

The grand finale

Of course, every feast should end with a slice of pie and a huge dollop of whipped cream. Americans vary on which is the most important sweet treat to finish off a Thanksgiving meal.

According to a poll by GE Appliances, most states, including Utah, agree that pumpkin pie is the go-to. But in the Northeast, Thanksgiving feasters prefer the "all-American" apple pie. Texas and its closest neighbors to the east are big fans of pecan.

But that doesn't mean Utahns aren't willing to zest up the menu a bit. We also love key lime and blueberry pies to round out the big day.

What does your clan make for Thanksgiving? Is there a family dish that you look forward to every year? Or maybe one that you don't? Share your side dish stories in the comments below.