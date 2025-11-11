Salt Lake City's historic Tower Theatre may look more like its old self with new plans

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of a historic theater within Salt Lake City's 9th and 9th business district have a new plan for the building, but they say it still needs funding for "extensive" repairs before their vision becomes a reality.

Salt Lake Film Society representatives submitted to Salt Lake City what they call "initial concept drawings" for the renovation of the Tower Theatre, located at 876 E. 900 South. The blueprints filed last week include a primary movie viewing area, along with space for other gatherings and amenities on different floors. It also features nods to the theater's history by including a "digital replica" of its original east tower, helping it appear more like it did when it first opened in 1928.

However, plans remain in an "early phase of the journey," as the film society embarks on its "Tower Theatre: Next 100 Years" project, said Tori A. Baker, president and CEO of the nonprofit, in a statement on Thursday.

"They are not final designs, but rather the beginning of a conversation about how we preserve and prepare the Tower for generations to come," she said.

Organization officials added that the renovation design will "continue to evolve" as they collect community feedback, as well as notes from Salt Lake City about their design. They plan to take their vision to neighborhood groups, neighboring businesses and customers.

Their submission marks the largest update since they announced plans to renovate the building in 2023. The nonprofit had leased out the theater for movie screenings for two decades before acquiring the property in 2022. Yet, Tower Theatre has remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.

The film society says it received a "significant lead gift" that will help improve the building's energy efficiency and sustainability, but it doesn't have the funding yet for "essential systems and structural renovations," as well as other upgrades. It plans to launch a capital fundraising campaign next, which may include philanthropic donations or crowdfunding.

Officials did not say how much is needed or when the campaign might begin, but they wrote online that "major renovations" are expected to be completed "later this decade." The project is still in a "schematic design/capital campaign build phase," which is expected to last into 2026.

The exterior of the Tower Theatre is pictured on Feb. 24, 1947. The theater's original facade was influenced by the Tower of London before it underwent changes in the 1950s. (Photo: Utah State Historical Society)

The Tower Theatre got its name because it was originally designed to resemble the Tower of London, according to city historians. It started as a silent theater with an organ when it opened on Jan. 8, 1928, but quickly pivoted with technology. It was one of the first theaters in the state to play sound films, even changing its name to "Tower Talkies" in 1930.

It was also the first city cinema to install air conditioning, helping it become a local mainstay. Its current facade dates back to the 1950s, when the building underwent a major renovation to keep up with the industry. It remains the oldest single-screen theater in Utah dedicated solely to movies, according to the film society.

The Tower Theatre in Salt Lake City on Aug. 27, 2021. The building's facade was altered in the 1950s. (Photo: Deseret News)

The forthcoming project seeks to preserve its history for at least another century.

"We know the Tower holds a special place in people's hearts," said Sarah Sinwell, chair of the Salt Lake Film Society Board. "What you see in this first phase are conceptual drawings to help us begin the necessary city approvals process. They will change, they will improve and they will continue to be shaped with care."