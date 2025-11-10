Portion of SR-189 closed in Provo Canyon after gravel spill

CHARLESTON, Wasatch County — A gravel spill Monday morning closed a northbound lane of Route 189 in Provo Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said the spill isn't the result of a crash.

"It looked like a double-, a double-trailer ... lost some of the gravel and its load and then hurried and pulled off the road as quickly as it could and then self-reported," Alexander said. "All it is is just some three-quarter-inch gravel in the roadway."

Alexander said that the Utah Department of Transportation is on scene and working on the cleanup, which Alexander estimated to last about an hour.