Trump pardons Giuliani and dozens of others accused of seeking to overturn his 2020 defeat

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has pardoned Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and dozens of other allies accused of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a U.S. Justice Department official said on Monday, in a largely symbolic move that does not apply to any state charges.

Trump, in a proclamation dated on Friday, said the move would end "a grave national injustice" and "continue the process of national reconciliation," according to a document posted on X by Ed Martin, who oversees the department's weaponization group that was set up to look into improper, politically motivated cases.

The Justice Department had been investigating a plan by Trump and his supporters to submit alternative slates of state electors to reverse President Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Trump won a second term, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

However, none of the fake electors nor Trump's lawyers were charged by federal prosecutors.

Pardons include at least 77 people

Trump was also indicted over the alleged plot to seek phony electors backing his false claims that he won in 2020, but the case was dismissed after last year's election after prosecutors cited Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Several U.S. states, including Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada, also investigated the alleged electors scheme, with some filing charges against multiple individuals, although criminal charges in Michigan were dismissed in September.

Trump's pardons include 77 people but could include others not named, the document said. Presidential pardons only apply to federal charges, and do not apply to state cases.

The list also includes Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, Christina Bobb, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Kenneth Chesebro, among others. The pardon does not apply to Trump, according to the document on X.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt defended the latest pardons on Monday, saying that challenging an election "is the cornerstone of democracy."

Several of Trump's other recent pardons were not officially announced by the White House as they happened.