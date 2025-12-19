Rep. Elise Stefanik ends New York governor bid, will leave politics

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise Stefanik, a House Republican leader and loyal ally of President Donald Trump, said on Friday she was bowing out of politics, ​including her recently announced bid for governor of New York, to spend more time with family.

Stefanik, 41, the fourth-ranking member of her party in the House of Representatives as House Republican Conference chairwoman, said she was halting the gubernatorial campaign ⁠she announced in November and would not seek reelection to Congress.

When her current term representing New York's upstate 21st Congressional District expires in January 2027, she will have served ‌12 years in office on Capitol Hill.

Stefanik's announcement came after her Republican rival in the gubernatorial primary, Nassau County executive and fellow ⁠Trump ally Bruce Blakeman, paid to air a blitz of campaign ads on Fox News over the holidays, not in New York, but ‌in West Palm Beach, Florida, home ‍of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump has previously expressed consternation at having to choose between two allies to challenge New ⁠York's incumbent Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul, next November.

"They're two fantastic people, and I always ⁠hate it when two very good friends of mine are running, and I hope there's not a lot of damage done," The New York Times quoted him as telling reporters recently.

While voicing confidence that she would have "overwhelmingly won" that race, Stefanik added in her announcement, "It is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York."

Stefanik went on to say that throughout her time in Congress, her "most important title is 'Mom.'"

"I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift ‍and greatest responsibility," she wrote. "I have thought deeply about this, and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness, particularly at his tender age."

A short time after Stefanik bowed out, Trump acknowledged Stefanik's announcement on his Truth Social online platform, writing: "Elise is a tremendous talent, regardless of what she does. She will have GREAT success, and I am with her all the way!"

Stefanik, the youngest woman ever elected to the House in 2014, moved sharply to the right after Trump's first presidential victory in 2016. She has led efforts to expose how elite ‌colleges, including New York's Columbia University, responded to campus protests over the Gaza war.

The president nominated her as ambassador to the United Nations at the start of his second term ‌in January 2025 but withdrew her name amid concerns about Republicans' narrow House majority.

While Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris won New York by a comfortable 12-point margin over Trump in 2024, the state shifted more toward Trump than any other in the nation from 2020 to 2024. But Democrats dominated several high-profile elections in November, including in New York City and nearby New Jersey.

Her district is not seen as competitive in next year's midterm elections, when ⁠Democrats will seek to take control ​of the House. Incumbent presidents' parties typically lose House seats in midterm elections.

Hochul, ⁠67, was the state's lieutenant governor in ‌2021 when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, elevating her to the governorship. She won a full four-year term in 2022.