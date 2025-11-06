Veterans Day deals, discounts and events in Utah this year

Veterans Day is a time to honor the men and women who have served our country, and Utah offers numerous opportunities to come together and celebrate their service and sacrifice.

From parades and ceremonies to special discounts and numerous meals, there are many ways for veterans and their families to enjoy Veterans Day in Utah.

For veterans, active service members and anyone looking to join in the celebrations, this guide highlights the top Utah Veterans Day deals and activities for the federal holiday this year.

Veterans Day events

Communities across Utah pay tribute during ceremonies and parades to honor veterans. Here are some of the top events happening around Veterans Day 2025:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8

Location: SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem

Time: 10 a.m.

This free, family-friendly event features music, patriotic presentations, a Parade of Service Flags, military vehicles and a keynote speaker. The Orem Heritage Museum will also be open for free tours with military exhibits.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9

Location: Barker Park, Ogden

Time: 4 p.m.

This family-friendly devotional invites people of all faiths to honor veterans. It will include music, uplifting messages and reflection on their service and sacrifices. Guest speaker retired Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt will lead the event.

Date: Monday, Nov. 10

Location: Sandra Lloyd Performing Arts Center, Riverton

Time: 7 p.m.

Riverton City invites the community to a free evening program honoring U.S. military veterans, featuring patriotic music by the Riverton Jazz Band and refreshments served afterward.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Location: Layton Commons Park, Layton

Time: 11:11 a.m.

This annual parade features marching bands, military vehicles and local dignitaries honoring veterans. A ceremony will be held after the parade in partnership with the Northern Utah Vietnam Veterans of America.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Location: Draper City Park, Draper

Time: 11 a.m.

The ceremony includes a flag-raising, musical performances, a keynote speaker and a tribute to veterans. Families are encouraged to attend and show support. Refreshments will be served.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Location: Veterans Park, Washington

Time: 11 a.m.

The city of Washington, Washington County, invites the community to honor local veterans at a parade down Telegraph Street on Veterans Day, followed by a short program celebrating their service to the country.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Location: Brigham Young University, Provo

Time: 7:30 p.m.

This special performance by the BYU Wind Symphony honors veterans and active service members with patriotic music. Admission is free for veterans and their families.

Check out more things to do on Veterans Day on the KSL.com Events Calendar.

Where to find Veterans Day deals in Utah

Veterans, active-duty military and their families can enjoy Veterans Day specials in Utah, including free admission, discounts and meals.

Free admission and discounts at local attractions

Natural History Museum of Utah : Free entry for veterans and active service members from Nov. 8-11.

: Free entry for veterans and active service members from Nov. 8-11. Hogle Zoo : Active military, veterans and their families, and families of fallen soldiers can enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

: Active military, veterans and their families, and families of fallen soldiers can enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. Loveland Living Planet Aquarium : All veterans, active-duty military and their immediate families enjoy free admission on Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: All veterans, active-duty military and their immediate families enjoy free admission on Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free national parks access: Zion, Canyonlands, Arches, Bryce Canyon and all other national parks have free entry to all visitors on Nov. 11.

Local services and activities

Fellas Barber Shop : Veterans can get free haircuts on Nov. 11, with a $5 raffle benefiting Utah Veterans Alliance, Follow the Flag and Warrior Revival.

: Veterans can get free haircuts on Nov. 11, with a $5 raffle benefiting Utah Veterans Alliance, Follow the Flag and Warrior Revival. Great Clips : Get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit on Nov. 11.

: Get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit on Nov. 11. Sports Clips: Free haircuts for veterans on Nov. 11. They'll also donate $2 for every other haircut service they provide as part of their "Help A Hero" fundraiser.

Restaurant discounts and meal deals

Several national chains offer veterans free or discounted meals, including the following:

Applebee's : Free meal from select menu items.

: Free meal from select menu items. Cafe Rio : Always 25% off for veterans on Tuesdays through Sundays. On Veterans Day, it is usually 50% off.

: Always 25% off for veterans on Tuesdays through Sundays. On Veterans Day, it is usually 50% off. California Pizza Kitchen : Complimentary entree and drink from a Veterans Day menu.

: Complimentary entree and drink from a Veterans Day menu. Chili's : Complimentary entree.

: Complimentary entree. Cracker Barrel : Free Sunrise Pancake Special.

: Free Sunrise Pancake Special. Denny's : Free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. at participating locations.

: Free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. at participating locations. Dickey's Barbecue Pit : Free pulled pork classic sandwich.

: Free pulled pork classic sandwich. Golden Corral : Free "thank you" meal for Military Appreciation Night, 4 p.m. to close.

: Free "thank you" meal for Military Appreciation Night, 4 p.m. to close. IHOP : Free red, white and blue pancakes.

: Free red, white and blue pancakes. In-N-Out Burger : Complimentary meal (burger, fries, drink) plus a Veterans Day decal.

: Complimentary meal (burger, fries, drink) plus a Veterans Day decal. Krispy Kreme : Free small hot or iced coffee and any donut.

: Free small hot or iced coffee and any donut. Little Caesars : Free hot-n-ready lunch combo (four slices of pizza and a Pepsi drink).

: Free hot-n-ready lunch combo (four slices of pizza and a Pepsi drink). Olive Garden : One free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

: One free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. Red Robin : Free Red's Big Tavern burger, bottomless steak fries and lemonade.

: Free Red's Big Tavern burger, bottomless steak fries and lemonade. Starbucks : Veterans and spouses receive a free tall brewed coffee (iced or hot).

: Veterans and spouses receive a free tall brewed coffee (iced or hot). Texas Roadhouse: Free meal voucher given 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use by May 30, 2026.

Please note: Offers may vary by location, so it's important to call ahead, bring a valid military ID, and check the fine print for eligibility and dates.

Tips for enjoying Veterans Day in Utah

Plan ahead: Popular events and restaurants may get busy, so arrive early.

Popular events and restaurants may get busy, so arrive early. Bring ID: Most deals require a valid military or veteran ID.

Most deals require a valid military or veteran ID. Check for updates: Dates, times and offers may change. Visit websites or call businesses for the latest information.

Dates, times and offers may change. Visit websites or call businesses for the latest information. Support local: Many small businesses and local restaurants find ways to honor veterans, and not just on Veterans Day. Don't forget to look for local deals.

Veterans Day is not only a chance to honor the courage and sacrifice of service members but also to enjoy community events and thoughtful perks. Whether attending a parade, enjoying a free meal or exploring a local museum, Utah provides many ways to celebrate.