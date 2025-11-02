Motorcyclist killed in Taylorsville crash

By Payton Davis, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 2, 2025 at 7:08 p.m.

 
One man died Sunday night after the driver of a car, who police say was fleeing a traffic accident, collided with a motorcycle.

TAYLORSVILLE — One man died Sunday night after the driver of a car, who police say was fleeing a traffic accident, collided with a motorcycle.

At 6:06 p.m., a two-vehicle traffic accident happened at 5400 South and Redwood Road, said Lt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department.

One of the drivers, an adult man, left the scene and collided with a motorcycle at 5400 South and Warrior Way, Cheshire said.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult man, died at the scene. Cheshire said the suspect fled the scene, but a witness followed the vehicle.

Cheshire said that police found the suspect and took him into custody around 6200 South and Redwood Road.

Possible impaired driving is being investigated as a cause of the collisions, Cheshire said.

No other victims faced injuries. Possible injuries to the suspect weren't known.

The area of 5400 South from Redwood Road to 1300 West was closed Sunday night.

This report may be updated.

Payton Davis is a web content producer for KSL.com.
