Man armed with rock killed in Salt Lake police shooting

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Updated - Oct. 29, 2025 at 7:36 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 29, 2025 at 10:12 a.m.

 
Police investigate after a man was shot and killed by a Salt Lake police officer at the corner of 2100 South and 300 West on Wednesday. The man was shot after allegedly throwing a rock at two police officers responding to a report of an assault, police said.

Police investigate after a man was shot and killed by a Salt Lake police officer at the corner of 2100 South and 300 West on Wednesday. The man was shot after allegedly throwing a rock at two police officers responding to a report of an assault, police said. (Ray Boone, KSL-TV)

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly threw a rock at two Salt Lake police officers on Wednesday, at the corner of 2100 South and 300 West.

Just after 9 a.m., Salt Lake police received a call reporting an "urgent assault" in progress in the area. Two officers responded to the scene, where they said they found an adult man armed with a rock.

During the encounter, the man threw the rock at the officers, and an officer fired "at least one shot" at the man, said Salt Lake Deputy Police Chief Brandon Christiansen.

The man "went down" and was taken to the hospital, but died either on the way or shortly after arriving there, Christiansen said. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Belle Nanni, who was working nearby and saw the commotion going on, said she felt the situation could have been handled differently.

"You think in your own mind what other steps could have been taken, what other ways could they (police) have gone about restraining him that didn't take a man's life," she said. "It's just sad to hear."

One officer was injured during the incident, and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

West Jordan police will be handling the investigation into the police shooting, Christiansen said.

The Utah Department of Transportation said several lanes of 300 West were shut down in the area while police responded.

This story will be updated.

Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

