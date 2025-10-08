Utah measles case count rises to 53 with new infections in southwest Utah

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY —The number of Utahns infected with measles has reached 53 cases, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday.

Southwest Utah Health District leads the state in measles infections with 39 cases, including eight new cases identified in the district.

The Utah County Health District has the second-highest number of residents who have contracted the illness, with seven cases of measles, and the Bear River Health District is reporting four cases of measles, according to the state health department's Measles Dashboard.

The department has also listed several locations in southern Utah where people may have been exposed to measles. Health officials advise individuals who visited any of the following places to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles:

Innova Tech, 4360 Wecco Road in Cedar City, on Sept. 26.

El Cappuccino Bistro, 1065 Utah Avenue in Hildale, on Sept. 21, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Redrock Pediatrics, 1380 E. Medical Center Drive. Ste. 3100 in St. George, on Sept. 19, between 8:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Water Canyon High School, 880 N. Carling Street in Hildale, on Sept. 25.

State health officials say they are continuing to investigate where exposures are happening as more measles cases are reported.

Symptoms typically appear between seven and 14 days after an exposure. Those with a high fever and a cough, runny nose or red eyes may be experiencing the early stages of measles symptoms, according to the health department.

If a person develops symptoms of measles, health officials say they should avoid contact with others and seek immediate healthcare.